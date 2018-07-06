News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Yes To Be Joined By Former Singer At Upcoming 50th Anniversary Shows (Week in Review)

.
Yes

Yes To Be Joined By Former Singer At Upcoming 50th Anniversary Shows was a top story on Monday: Prog legends Yes have announced that their 50th anniversary tour stops in Philadelphia later this month will be even more special because they will be joined by former frontman Trevor Horn.

The band will be playing a two night stand at The Fillmore in Philadelphia on July 20th and 21st and have asked Horn to join them at the shows. He sang lead and played fretless bass on the group's 1980 album "Drama" and went on to produce their iconic 1983 album "90125", Big Generator (1987), Fly From Here (2011).

As part of the group's anniversary celebration, they released an alternate version of the latter, entitled "Fly From Here - Return Trip" which featured lead vocals from Trevor.

Horn has also revealed that he will be taking part in the YesFanFest - 50 True Summers U.S. fan convention on July 21ar at The Foundry in Philadelphia, which will also include appearances from Patrick Moraz and Tom Brislin. Read more - here.

More Yes News

