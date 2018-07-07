News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Pantera Legend Vinnie Paul Laid To Rest In Dallas (Week in Review)

.
Pantera

Pantera Legend Vinnie Paul Laid To Rest In Dallas was a top story on Wednesday: (hennemusic) Pantera and Hellyeah drummer Vinnie Paul Abbott was laid to rest during a private funeral service for friends and family in Arlington, TX on June 30.

Paul - who died in his sleep at home in Las Vegas, NV on June 22 at the age of 54 - was buried next to his brother, guitarist "Dimebag" Darrell Abbott, and their mother, Carolyn, at Moore Memorial Gardens cemetery in a custom Kiss Kasket provided by KISS members Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley; Darrell had previously been buried in a similar casket as both were huge fans of the group.

A variety of rockers reportedly spoke at the ceremony, including longtime friend and Grim Reaper guitarist Nick Bowcott, original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley and Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante, among others.

The private service was followed by "A Public Celebration Of Life" event at the Bomb Factory in Dallas, TX on July 1, which was streamed live via Paul's social media sites and can be seen in full below.

The Fort Worth Star Telegram reports Paul's drum kit from Hellyeah sat silently on a stage decorated with flowers from multiple rock stars and other celebrities, including Ozzy Osbourne, Kid Rock, comedian Carrot Top (Paul was a big fan), Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler and bands such as Megadeth, Anthrax, Disturbed, Slayer, Alice in Chains and others.

"We're not mourning Vinnie," said former Pantera tour manager Guy Sykes. "Of course, the world is sad that he's gone… but Vinnie's memory will live on through his music." Read more and watch a stream - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Pantera Music and more

Pantera T-shirts and Posters

More Pantera News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Pantera's Rex Brown Pays Tribute To Vinnie Paul

Pantera Legend Vinnie Paul Laid To Rest In Dallas

Public Memorial Announced For Pantera Legend Vinnie Paul

Pantera Legend Vinnie Paul Died In His Sleep

Pantera Icon Vinnie Paul Dead At 54

Metallica, Pantera, Anthrax Star Guest In Ghost's New Video

Ace Frehley Leads KISS Expo Lineup- Pantera Tease New Home Video- Cave In Tribute Caleb Scofield- The Damned Score Career 1st- More

Pantera's Rex Brown Releases 'Buried Alive' Video

Rex Brown Intentionally Avoided Pantera Sound On Solo Album

Pantera's Rex Brown Changes Direction With Solo Album

advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Metallica Release 360 Degree Video For Classic Song- Korn Star Slams Lame Warped Tour Over 86ed Band- Warbeast Frontman Bruce Corbitt Returning To Stage This Weekend- more

Pantera's Rex Brown Pays Tribute To Vinnie Paul- Pearl Jam Do Rare Live Performance Of KISS Classic- Alice Cooper Announces Paranormal Evening Live Album- more

Dave Grohl May Release Nirvana Rock Hall Club Reunion Show- Guns N' Roses Live Stream Classic Song Performance From Music Festival- Iron Maiden Release Tour Video- more

Ray Davies Confirms The Kinks Plans To Reunite- Pantera Legend Vinnie Paul Laid To Rest In Dallas- Wolfgang Van Halen Finishes Work On Debut Album- more

Day In Rock Week In Review Part II

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Metallica Release 360 Degree Video For Classic Song

Korn Star Slams Lame Warped Tour Over 86ed Band

Warbeast Frontman Bruce Corbitt Returning To Stage This Weekend

Allman Brothers Band Streaming Classic Song Performance

Dropout Kings Streaming New Song 'Going Rogue'

Singled Out: Juno Reactor's Let's Turn On

Pantera's Rex Brown Pays Tribute To Vinnie Paul

Pearl Jam Do Rare Live Performance Of KISS Classic

Alice Cooper Announces Paranormal Evening Live Album

Black Country Communion Planning Next Album

Paul McCartney Announce Freshen Up Tour

Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Helps Open Cancer Care Unit

Manchester Orchestra Release Documentary And New EP

Anthrax's Scott Ian Announces One Man Riot Tour

Neil Young Streams Detroit Concert Webcast

Singled Out: Kissin Dynamite's I've Got The Fire

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Sites and Sounds: Sounds of the South Edition

Ray Davies - Our Country: Americana Act II (5 Stars)

Sites and Sounds: FEQ 2018 - 11 Days Of Music

Agency - Exponents

Marty Thompson - Romantic Stories

Caught In The Act: Dokken Live

Passport: The Motorhead Of Folk And More

Caught In The Act: Poison's Nothin' But A Good Time Tour

Road Trip: The Detroit Music Weekend

In the Light of Led Zeppelin - Pompeii Sessions

Ashley J - Satisfied

Caught In The Act: Tom Keifer Live

Jonathan Davis - Black Labyrinth

Daryl Hall and John Oates & Train Live In Chicago

Caught In The Act: Depeche Mode the Global Spirit Tour Part II

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.