Unearth Streaming New Song 'Incinerate' was a top story on Wednesday: Unearth have released an online stream of their new track "Incinerate". The song is the first single from the group's forthcoming album Extinction(s), which is expected to be release this fall. Frontman Trevor Phipps had this to say, "'Incinerate' brings the raw aggression and heaviness of our early material while also showcasing elements of where we've gone as a band since. "Lyrically, it is meant to be a song of unity in a time of great polarization around the world. We are constantly being told to not like our neighbor because they might have different views. The theme is a faith in humanity to come together and combat and rid the world of those that are intentionally dividing us." Listen to the song - here.
