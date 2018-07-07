News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Wolfgang Van Halen Finishes Work On Debut Album (Week in Review)

.
Wolfgang Van Halen

Wolfgang Van Halen Finishes Work On Debut Album was a top story on Wednesday: (hennemusic) Wolfgang Van Halen has completed his debut solo album, according to producer Michael Baskette. No official timetable for the set's release has been revealed to date.

"There are no words to describe the sense of excitement and accomplishment of finishing the last mix on this amazing record I just produced for the mega talented wolf van halen," tweeted Baskette. "It's so awesome and I'm super proud of it on all levels. It's been a long time coming but it will be very worth the wait! Proud of you... love ya @wolfvanhalen #grateful."

The producer's remarks follow some recent social media posts by Wolfgang from the studio, including a June 13 update that read: "I just tracked the last vocal on my project which means recording is officially complete. It's a good day. I'm happy. Next stop: Mixing."

The Van Halen bassist is reportedly playing everything on his debut, including guitars, drums and bass to keyboards and vocals; his father, Eddie Van Halen, first broke the news about the project in early 2015.

"Wait til you hear his record," Eddie told Denise Quan during an extended interview at The Smithsonian's National Museum Of American History in Washington, DC. "This is not 'pop' (Dad) talking, this is real talk; it blew my mind." Read more - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Wolfgang Van Halen Music and more

Wolfgang Van Halen T-shirts and Posters

More Wolfgang Van Halen News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Wolfgang Van Halen Finishes Work On Debut Album

advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Metallica Release 360 Degree Video For Classic Song- Korn Star Slams Lame Warped Tour Over 86ed Band- Warbeast Frontman Bruce Corbitt Returning To Stage This Weekend- more

Pantera's Rex Brown Pays Tribute To Vinnie Paul- Pearl Jam Do Rare Live Performance Of KISS Classic- Alice Cooper Announces Paranormal Evening Live Album- more

Dave Grohl May Release Nirvana Rock Hall Club Reunion Show- Guns N' Roses Live Stream Classic Song Performance From Music Festival- Iron Maiden Release Tour Video- more

Ray Davies Confirms The Kinks Plans To Reunite- Pantera Legend Vinnie Paul Laid To Rest In Dallas- Wolfgang Van Halen Finishes Work On Debut Album- more

Day In Rock Week In Review Part II

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Metallica Release 360 Degree Video For Classic Song

Korn Star Slams Lame Warped Tour Over 86ed Band

Warbeast Frontman Bruce Corbitt Returning To Stage This Weekend

Allman Brothers Band Streaming Classic Song Performance

Dropout Kings Streaming New Song 'Going Rogue'

Singled Out: Juno Reactor's Let's Turn On

Pantera's Rex Brown Pays Tribute To Vinnie Paul

Pearl Jam Do Rare Live Performance Of KISS Classic

Alice Cooper Announces Paranormal Evening Live Album

Black Country Communion Planning Next Album

Paul McCartney Announce Freshen Up Tour

Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Helps Open Cancer Care Unit

Manchester Orchestra Release Documentary And New EP

Anthrax's Scott Ian Announces One Man Riot Tour

Neil Young Streams Detroit Concert Webcast

Singled Out: Kissin Dynamite's I've Got The Fire

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Sites and Sounds: Sounds of the South Edition

Ray Davies - Our Country: Americana Act II (5 Stars)

Sites and Sounds: FEQ 2018 - 11 Days Of Music

Agency - Exponents

Marty Thompson - Romantic Stories

Caught In The Act: Dokken Live

Passport: The Motorhead Of Folk And More

Caught In The Act: Poison's Nothin' But A Good Time Tour

Road Trip: The Detroit Music Weekend

In the Light of Led Zeppelin - Pompeii Sessions

Ashley J - Satisfied

Caught In The Act: Tom Keifer Live

Jonathan Davis - Black Labyrinth

Daryl Hall and John Oates & Train Live In Chicago

Caught In The Act: Depeche Mode the Global Spirit Tour Part II

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.