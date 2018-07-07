News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Guns N' Roses Live Stream Classic Song Performance From Music Festival (Week in Review)

.
Guns N' Roses

Guns N' Roses Live Stream Classic Song Performance From Music Festival was a top story on Thursday: (hennemusic) Guns N' Roses live-streamed their 1987 classic, "Welcome To The Jungle", via Facebook during a June 29 performance at the Download Festival in Madrid, Spain.

The iconic track was a part of the band's "Appetite For Destruction", which went on to become the biggest-selling debut album of all time; the project's second single reached No. 7 on the US Billboard Hot 100 while the album sold more than 18 million copies in the States alone.

Four versions of "Welcome To The Jungle" are featured on the newly-released, expanded reissue of "Appetite For Destruction", including the original studio cut, a 1986 take from the Sound City Sessions, a Blu-ray audio edition and the official music video.
The reissues are available in various configurations, including a 4CD/7LP box set, a 4CD/1Blu-ray Super Deluxe Edition, a 2CD Deluxe Edition also available as 2LP set pressed on 180-gram vinyl, and a single CD version featuring the remastered album.

Guns N' Roses also streamed their opening tune, "It's So Easy", live via Twitter from the Download Festival appearance, part of a European leg of their Not In This Lifetime world tour that will wrap up towards the end of this month; now in its third year, the trek will resume this fall with dates across Asia. Check out the performance of both songs - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Guns N' Roses Music and more

Guns N' Roses T-shirts and Posters

More Guns N' Roses News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Guns N' Roses Live Stream Classic Song Performance From Music Festival

Limited Edition Guns N' Roses 'Appetite for Destruction' 3D Vinyl Coming

Guns N' Roses Stream Unreleased Version Of November Rain

Guns N' Roses Release Appetite Box Sets Videos

Guns N' Roses Release New Tour Edition Video

Guns N' Roses Stream Previously Unheard Acoustic Version Of Classic Song

Guns N' Roses Jam Classic Song With The Foo Fighters

Guns N' Roses Release Behind the Scenes Reunion Tour Video

Guns N' Roses Live Stream 'Shadow Of Your Love' Performance

Video From Guns N' Roses Download Fest Headline Set Goes Online

advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Metallica Release 360 Degree Video For Classic Song- Korn Star Slams Lame Warped Tour Over 86ed Band- Warbeast Frontman Bruce Corbitt Returning To Stage This Weekend- more

Pantera's Rex Brown Pays Tribute To Vinnie Paul- Pearl Jam Do Rare Live Performance Of KISS Classic- Alice Cooper Announces Paranormal Evening Live Album- more

Dave Grohl May Release Nirvana Rock Hall Club Reunion Show- Guns N' Roses Live Stream Classic Song Performance From Music Festival- Iron Maiden Release Tour Video- more

Ray Davies Confirms The Kinks Plans To Reunite- Pantera Legend Vinnie Paul Laid To Rest In Dallas- Wolfgang Van Halen Finishes Work On Debut Album- more

Day In Rock Week In Review Part II

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Metallica Release 360 Degree Video For Classic Song

Korn Star Slams Lame Warped Tour Over 86ed Band

Warbeast Frontman Bruce Corbitt Returning To Stage This Weekend

Allman Brothers Band Streaming Classic Song Performance

Dropout Kings Streaming New Song 'Going Rogue'

Singled Out: Juno Reactor's Let's Turn On

Pantera's Rex Brown Pays Tribute To Vinnie Paul

Pearl Jam Do Rare Live Performance Of KISS Classic

Alice Cooper Announces Paranormal Evening Live Album

Black Country Communion Planning Next Album

Paul McCartney Announce Freshen Up Tour

Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Helps Open Cancer Care Unit

Manchester Orchestra Release Documentary And New EP

Anthrax's Scott Ian Announces One Man Riot Tour

Neil Young Streams Detroit Concert Webcast

Singled Out: Kissin Dynamite's I've Got The Fire

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Sites and Sounds: Sounds of the South Edition

Ray Davies - Our Country: Americana Act II (5 Stars)

Sites and Sounds: FEQ 2018 - 11 Days Of Music

Agency - Exponents

Marty Thompson - Romantic Stories

Caught In The Act: Dokken Live

Passport: The Motorhead Of Folk And More

Caught In The Act: Poison's Nothin' But A Good Time Tour

Road Trip: The Detroit Music Weekend

In the Light of Led Zeppelin - Pompeii Sessions

Ashley J - Satisfied

Caught In The Act: Tom Keifer Live

Jonathan Davis - Black Labyrinth

Daryl Hall and John Oates & Train Live In Chicago

Caught In The Act: Depeche Mode the Global Spirit Tour Part II

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.