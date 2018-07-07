News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Iron Maiden

Iron Maiden Release New Legacy Of The Beast Tour Video was a top story on Thursday: (hennemusic) Iron Maiden are streaming new official video highlights from the band's Legacy Of The Beast summer 2018 European tour. Following last month's footage of the trek's launch, the latest clips feature singer Bruce Dickinson in performance, as well as behind the scenes look at the tour's production.

Inspired by their mobile game and comic book of the same name, the three-month run sees the veteran rockers mix headline shows with festival appearances ahead of the trek's completion of the second of two dates at London's O2 Arena on August 11.

Iron Maiden made headlines recently when band founder and bassist Steve Harris and guitarist Dave Murray were named in a copyright lawsuit brought by former singer Dennis Willcock, who alleges the pair used his lyrics to some of their classic early songs without permission or compensation.

Willcock - who fronted the band between 1976 and 1978 - claims to have written lyrics to songs that appeared on the band's self-titled 1980 debut, including "Prowler", "Charlotte The Harlot", "Phantom Of The Opera" and "Iron Maiden", as well as the 1981 "Killers" track "Prodigal Son", while musician Terry Wilson-Slesser says he co-wrote lyrics to a 1974 song called "A Rainbow's Gold" that the veteran metal outfit used for "Hallowed Be Thy Name" from 1982's "The Number Of The Beast."

All of the songs are credited to Harris, except for Murray's "Charlotte The Harlot." Watch the video - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

