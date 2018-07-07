JD Souther Classic Albums Getting Vinyl Reissues (Week in Review)

. JD Souther Classic Albums Getting Vinyl Reissues was a top story on Thursday: (Conqueroo) Omnivore Recordings have announced will release a trio of classic JD Souther albums, John David Souther, Black Rose and Home by Dawn, on high-quality vinyl on September 21st. We were sent the following details: All three have been cut from the original analog masters by Kevin Gray at Cohearent, overseen by Souther and Omnivore's Cheryl Pawelski and pressed at RTI on 180-gram vinyl. These new reissues also feature a little bit of updated art on the Black Rose album - no longer featuring the artist name and title, as was originally intended. In every other way, they are presented as they were originally released. Before he was co-writing #1 Eagles hits like "Best of My Love," "New Kid in Town," and "Heartache Tonight" with Glenn Frey and Don Henley, Souther formed Longbranch/Pennywhistle with Frey when they were roommates. Their downstairs neighbor was a fellow by the name of Jackson Browne, who took Souther to audition for his boss, David Geffen, who'd recently formed the Asylum Records label. After hearing two songs, Geffen told Souther to "go make a record." And, that's exactly what he did.

John David Souther arrived in 1971, and was immediately a critical success and established Souther as a, if not the songwriter to watch. (He would be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame 42 years later.) Read more - here. Conqueroo submitted this story.

