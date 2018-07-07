News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Jack White Streams Song From Upcoming Live Package (Week in Review)

.
Jack White

Jack White Streams Song From Upcoming Live Package was a top story on Thursday: (hennemusic) Jack White will release the 3LP vinyl-only set, "Live At Third Man Records / Nashville & Cass Corridor". White is previewing the project with a stream of the "Boarding House Reach" track , "Corporation", from the Cass Corridor performance.

The new set will be offered exclusively to subscribers of The Third Man Records Vault subscription service on July 31. The package presents performances at White's label offices in Nashville, TN and Detroit, MI this past spring in sync with the launch of his third album, "Boarding House Reach", which went on to debut at No. 1 on the US Billboard 200 to earn the Detroit rocker his third US chart-topper.

"Live At Third Man Records" delivers the live debut of White's 2017 single, "Battle Cry", during the second of three gigs in Nashville, TN on March 16 that also offered the first 2018 performances of seven White Stripes songs, including the 2003 hit, "Seven Nation Army."

The Cass Corrider show in Detroit, MI on April 18 - which fell on the eve of the Boarding House Reach tour launch at the city's Little Ceasars Arena - was an intimate 9-song event that mixed solo tracks with White Stripes classics.

Packaged in a die-cut sleeve with peep-in artwork reminiscent of Led Zeppelin's "Physical Graffiti" or The Rolling Stones' "Some Girls", "Live At Third Man Records" will be pressed on black, blue and white vinyl, accompanied by a Hack White logo flag and three glossy 8x10 professionally-shot images by White's personal photographer David Swanson. Read more and stream the song - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Jack White Music and more

Jack White T-shirts and Posters

More Jack White News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Jack White Streams Song From Upcoming Live Package

Jack White Adds New American Tour Dates

Jack White Given Key To The City Of Cincinnati

Jack White Releases Live 'Over And Over And Over' Video

Jack White's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Performance Goes Online

Jack White Set To Rock The Late Show

Jack White Rocks TV's Saturday Night Live

Jack White's Appearance On The Tonight Show Streaming Online

Jack White Announces Appearance On The Tonight Show

Jack White To Rock Saturday Night Live This Weekend

advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Metallica Release 360 Degree Video For Classic Song- Korn Star Slams Lame Warped Tour Over 86ed Band- Warbeast Frontman Bruce Corbitt Returning To Stage This Weekend- more

Pantera's Rex Brown Pays Tribute To Vinnie Paul- Pearl Jam Do Rare Live Performance Of KISS Classic- Alice Cooper Announces Paranormal Evening Live Album- more

Dave Grohl May Release Nirvana Rock Hall Club Reunion Show- Guns N' Roses Live Stream Classic Song Performance From Music Festival- Iron Maiden Release Tour Video- more

Ray Davies Confirms The Kinks Plans To Reunite- Pantera Legend Vinnie Paul Laid To Rest In Dallas- Wolfgang Van Halen Finishes Work On Debut Album- more

Day In Rock Week In Review Part II

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Metallica Release 360 Degree Video For Classic Song

Korn Star Slams Lame Warped Tour Over 86ed Band

Warbeast Frontman Bruce Corbitt Returning To Stage This Weekend

Allman Brothers Band Streaming Classic Song Performance

Dropout Kings Streaming New Song 'Going Rogue'

Singled Out: Juno Reactor's Let's Turn On

Pantera's Rex Brown Pays Tribute To Vinnie Paul

Pearl Jam Do Rare Live Performance Of KISS Classic

Alice Cooper Announces Paranormal Evening Live Album

Black Country Communion Planning Next Album

Paul McCartney Announce Freshen Up Tour

Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Helps Open Cancer Care Unit

Manchester Orchestra Release Documentary And New EP

Anthrax's Scott Ian Announces One Man Riot Tour

Neil Young Streams Detroit Concert Webcast

Singled Out: Kissin Dynamite's I've Got The Fire

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Sites and Sounds: Sounds of the South Edition

Ray Davies - Our Country: Americana Act II (5 Stars)

Sites and Sounds: FEQ 2018 - 11 Days Of Music

Agency - Exponents

Marty Thompson - Romantic Stories

Caught In The Act: Dokken Live

Passport: The Motorhead Of Folk And More

Caught In The Act: Poison's Nothin' But A Good Time Tour

Road Trip: The Detroit Music Weekend

In the Light of Led Zeppelin - Pompeii Sessions

Ashley J - Satisfied

Caught In The Act: Tom Keifer Live

Jonathan Davis - Black Labyrinth

Daryl Hall and John Oates & Train Live In Chicago

Caught In The Act: Depeche Mode the Global Spirit Tour Part II

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.