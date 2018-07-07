|
Jack White Streams Song From Upcoming Live Package (Week in Review)
Jack White Streams Song From Upcoming Live Package was a top story on Thursday: (hennemusic) Jack White will release the 3LP vinyl-only set, "Live At Third Man Records / Nashville & Cass Corridor". White is previewing the project with a stream of the "Boarding House Reach" track , "Corporation", from the Cass Corridor performance. The new set will be offered exclusively to subscribers of The Third Man Records Vault subscription service on July 31. The package presents performances at White's label offices in Nashville, TN and Detroit, MI this past spring in sync with the launch of his third album, "Boarding House Reach", which went on to debut at No. 1 on the US Billboard 200 to earn the Detroit rocker his third US chart-topper.
