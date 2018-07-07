News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Singled Out: Neverwonder's Give It All (Week in Review)

.
Neverwonder

Singled Out: Neverwonder's Give It All was a top story on Thursday: Neverwonder just released a brand new two track EP and to celebrate we asked the group to tell us about the song "Give It All" and each member shared their perspective! Here are the stories:

First off thank you for having us on Single Out, we are very excited to share this experience with everybody, and we really like this idea to explain how the process happens and give a little insight to our song "Give It All".

Fabienne Grisel Vocalist: It's got a cool groove reminiscent of the early Chilly Peppers but with female vocals. It goes from sexy/sarcastic to full on I am not gonna take it from you. You cannot do this to me. I think everyone can relate to a love story gone bad, but there are too many songs out there that depict the girl as the victim and I personally appreciate the ones that don't depict us as helpless little things. That's how I sang it, from a place of taking back the power. It's empowering and it feels more realistic as well.

The music also is powerful but has a good deal of dynamics and it helps drive the message across. It's got a really funky groove so it makes you want to move/dance.

During the production, we were all very excited to try new sounds and I was particularly interested in having some cool effects added to the backup vox, to add texture and drive the message across even more.
Almost like talking to yourself back and forth.

I think we succeeded in making this track an interesting one for sure. With some heavy bass and drums that added a current vibe and killer guitars to keep it rockin'.

Hello my name is Andres Ramos Drummer for NEVERWONDER
Give It All is fun song to play it has great elements of rock, funk and blues and show cases the vocals. This song was recorded at For the Record Studio we have recorded a lot of music at this studio. So every time we are there it reminds of all the times we have recorded there. I'm really happy with the way the song turned out, a lot of the times you go into the studio with a vision or the way you think it should sound, but when the song is complete it may be different, but that's the beauty of writing and collaborating with great musicians because in the end everyone is passionate about the song and their art, so you know it will turn out great… and that's the case for Give It All…

Hi my name is Jay Wise Guitarist; I have the opportunity to play some rockin guitar in NEVERWONDER. This isn't a challenge for the weak. I'm able to use my vast experience to fill NEVERWONDER with magic. When NEVERWONDER first approached me with the song "Give It All", I had to decide how I could use my interpretation of guitar playing to accent the greatness that was already there. Using some the new flavors of guitarist, I was able place a new sound blended with old school licks. Lots of fun utilizing harmonic and octave effects to fatten up the chorus and bridge of the song. I particularly was challenged with the guitar solo. I decided to give a rock blues and jazz blues flavor….which turned out great in the studio. My sound is ever evolving on current and future songs.

Hello I'm Vincent Ramos the Bassist of NEVERWONDER, As for the bass sound I used for the tracking for Give It All, I used my GK 800RB head and 2x15" cab along with some pedals to create my tone. But in the mix down stage I did experiment with some tones and what I call a grinding tone to add a little more of an updated vibe and tone for today. Also during the mix we pushed the bass in the Chorus and in the bridge, The new drum sound is heavy and big which I love, guitar parts work really well and the vocals are great new, full of strength and passion! I really liked how it came out and hope you guys like it too.

So we hope you like our vision of the song "Give It All", we had a blast doing the song and we are excited for the next set of songs that are coming! We hope you check back and visit us, see a show. Check out the NEVERWONDER World at www.neverwonder.com - right here!

Neverwonder Music and more

Neverwonder T-shirts and Posters

More Neverwonder News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Singled Out: Neverwonder's Give It All

advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Metallica Release 360 Degree Video For Classic Song- Korn Star Slams Lame Warped Tour Over 86ed Band- Warbeast Frontman Bruce Corbitt Returning To Stage This Weekend- more

Pantera's Rex Brown Pays Tribute To Vinnie Paul- Pearl Jam Do Rare Live Performance Of KISS Classic- Alice Cooper Announces Paranormal Evening Live Album- more

Dave Grohl May Release Nirvana Rock Hall Club Reunion Show- Guns N' Roses Live Stream Classic Song Performance From Music Festival- Iron Maiden Release Tour Video- more

Ray Davies Confirms The Kinks Plans To Reunite- Pantera Legend Vinnie Paul Laid To Rest In Dallas- Wolfgang Van Halen Finishes Work On Debut Album- more

Day In Rock Week In Review Part II

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Metallica Release 360 Degree Video For Classic Song

Korn Star Slams Lame Warped Tour Over 86ed Band

Warbeast Frontman Bruce Corbitt Returning To Stage This Weekend

Allman Brothers Band Streaming Classic Song Performance

Dropout Kings Streaming New Song 'Going Rogue'

Singled Out: Juno Reactor's Let's Turn On

Pantera's Rex Brown Pays Tribute To Vinnie Paul

Pearl Jam Do Rare Live Performance Of KISS Classic

Alice Cooper Announces Paranormal Evening Live Album

Black Country Communion Planning Next Album

Paul McCartney Announce Freshen Up Tour

Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Helps Open Cancer Care Unit

Manchester Orchestra Release Documentary And New EP

Anthrax's Scott Ian Announces One Man Riot Tour

Neil Young Streams Detroit Concert Webcast

Singled Out: Kissin Dynamite's I've Got The Fire

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Sites and Sounds: Sounds of the South Edition

Ray Davies - Our Country: Americana Act II (5 Stars)

Sites and Sounds: FEQ 2018 - 11 Days Of Music

Agency - Exponents

Marty Thompson - Romantic Stories

Caught In The Act: Dokken Live

Passport: The Motorhead Of Folk And More

Caught In The Act: Poison's Nothin' But A Good Time Tour

Road Trip: The Detroit Music Weekend

In the Light of Led Zeppelin - Pompeii Sessions

Ashley J - Satisfied

Caught In The Act: Tom Keifer Live

Jonathan Davis - Black Labyrinth

Daryl Hall and John Oates & Train Live In Chicago

Caught In The Act: Depeche Mode the Global Spirit Tour Part II

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.