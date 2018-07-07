The band broke the news with the following social media posting "SxTx is getting ready to take off for the July tour dates. Speaking of flying, we're extremely honored and SToked to have the insane Ben Weinman playing guitar for us on these shows! Hope you are ready for this, we definitely are! Look for some "fireworks". Have a safe Fourth of July!"

They added, "And look out for more U.S. dates STarting with two special shows September 7th in BoSTon and D.C. September 8th with the release of 'STill Cyco Punk After All These Years'".

Upcoming Dates:

Saturday, July 14th - House of Vans, Brooklyn, New York

Sunday, July 15th -INKCARCERATION FeSTival Ohio

Tuesday, July 17th - Vogue Theatre, Vancouver, CAN

Thursday, July 19th - Union Hall, Edmonton, CAN

Friday, July 20th - The Palace Theatre, Calgary, CAN

Sunday, July 22nd - The Garrick Centre, Winnipeg, CAN

Wednesday, July 25th - The Phoenix Concert Theater, Toronto, CAN

Thursday, July 26th - Elements, Kitchener, CAN

Friday, July 27th - Parc Jean Drapeau, Montreal, CAN - here.