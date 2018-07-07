News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Suicidal Tendencies Recruit Dillinger Escape Plan's Ben Weinman (Week in Review)

Suicidal Tendencies

Suicidal Tendencies Recruit Dillinger Escape Plan's Ben Weinman was a top story on Thursday: Suicidal Tendencies have revealed that they have parted ways with guitarist Jeff Pogan and have recruited former Dillinger Escape Plan star Ben Weinman for their upcoming live dates.

The band broke the news with the following social media posting "SxTx is getting ready to take off for the July tour dates. Speaking of flying, we're extremely honored and SToked to have the insane Ben Weinman playing guitar for us on these shows! Hope you are ready for this, we definitely are! Look for some "fireworks". Have a safe Fourth of July!"

They added, "And look out for more U.S. dates STarting with two special shows September 7th in BoSTon and D.C. September 8th with the release of 'STill Cyco Punk After All These Years'".

Upcoming Dates:
Saturday, July 14th - House of Vans, Brooklyn, New York
Sunday, July 15th -INKCARCERATION FeSTival Ohio
Tuesday, July 17th - Vogue Theatre, Vancouver, CAN
Thursday, July 19th - Union Hall, Edmonton, CAN
Friday, July 20th - The Palace Theatre, Calgary, CAN
Sunday, July 22nd - The Garrick Centre, Winnipeg, CAN
Wednesday, July 25th - The Phoenix Concert Theater, Toronto, CAN
Thursday, July 26th - Elements, Kitchener, CAN
Friday, July 27th - Parc Jean Drapeau, Montreal, CAN - here.

