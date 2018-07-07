News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Alice Cooper Announces Paranormal Evening Live Album (Week in Review)

Alice Cooper

Alice Cooper Announces Paranormal Evening Live Album was a top story on Friday: (hennemusic) Alice Cooper will release "A Paranormal Evening At The Olympia Paris", a live package documenting the final date of his 2017 tour in support of his latest album, "Paranormal", on August 31.

Cooper and his band deliver classic tracks and fan favorites from his lengthy career at the world-famous Olympia, including "Poison", "School's Out", and "No More Mr. Nice Guy", among others.

The set features the legendary rocker with a lineup that features his longtime band guitarists Nita Strauss, Tommy Henriksen and Ryan Roxie, bassist Chuck Garric, and drummer Glen Sobel.

"A Paranormal Evening At The Olympia Paris" will be available in multiple formats, including as a 2CD digipak, 2LP Gatefold (white and red LP), and digitally.

Cooper's 27th studio record, "Paranormal" reunites the rocker with producer Bob Ezrin and includes guest appearances by U2 drummer Larry Mullen Jr., ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons and Deep Purple bassist Roger Glover. Read more - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

