Black Country Communion Planning Next Album

The group features the Led Zeppelin star along with former Deep Purple bassist and frontman Glenn Hughes, Dream Theater icon Derek Sherinian and blues guitarist Joe Bonamassa.

Bonham spoke with Iron City Rocks and says (via Classic Rock), "I believe we're going to go back in the studio again in January. That's what I heard. Then we can focus more on touring next year.

"They definitely like to plan way ahead. They were looking at my schedule. I'm playing an event on New Year's Eve, so I'm going to be on the west coast, so we'll probably go to the same studio we recorded BCCIV in." - here.