News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Helps Open Cancer Care Unit (Week in Review)

.
Black Sabbath

Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Helps Open Cancer Care Unit was a top story on Friday: (hennemusic) Black Sabbath guitarist and cancer survivor Tony Iommi was among those on hand to help open a new chemotherapy unit at Solihull Hospital in Solihull, West Midlands, UK on July 3.

The Solihull Observer reports Iommi, Wolverhampton Wanderers goalkeeper Carl Ikeme and University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust's chief executive Dame Julie Moore cut the ribbon on the hospital's newest addition.

The Solihull Haematology and Oncology Day Unit has been designed specifically with cancer patient needs in mind and will offer a more peaceful and comfortable environment.

Fundraising has helped fund state-of the-art equipment and 24 comfortable treatment chairs for those in need. "Thanks to everyone who supported the recent lunch," posted Iommi on his social media sites. "it's great to see where the money goes."

Iommi was diagnosed with blood cancer lymphoma in January of 2012; following a lengthy treatment, the rocker revealed in 2016 that his cancer was in remission. Read more - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Black Sabbath Music and more

Black Sabbath T-shirts and Posters

More Black Sabbath News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Helps Open Cancer Care Unit

Iommi Endorses Special Black Sabbath Reunion Idea

Ozzy Osbourne Wants Black Sabbath Reunion For Special Event

Black Sabbath Reveal Promo Video For Singles Box Set

Tony Iommi Addresses Black Sabbath's Possible Future

Black Sabbath Announce Limited Edition Supersonic Box Set

Black Sabbath Legend Wants To Team Up With Rob Halford

Ozzy Osbourne Shares Star Wars And Black Sabbath Mashup Video

Black Sabbath Classic Fuels Super Bowl Ad

Geezer Butler Addresses Likelihood Of Black Sabbath Reunion

advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Metallica Release 360 Degree Video For Classic Song- Korn Star Slams Lame Warped Tour Over 86ed Band- Warbeast Frontman Bruce Corbitt Returning To Stage This Weekend- more

Pantera's Rex Brown Pays Tribute To Vinnie Paul- Pearl Jam Do Rare Live Performance Of KISS Classic- Alice Cooper Announces Paranormal Evening Live Album- more

Dave Grohl May Release Nirvana Rock Hall Club Reunion Show- Guns N' Roses Live Stream Classic Song Performance From Music Festival- Iron Maiden Release Tour Video- more

Ray Davies Confirms The Kinks Plans To Reunite- Pantera Legend Vinnie Paul Laid To Rest In Dallas- Wolfgang Van Halen Finishes Work On Debut Album- more

Day In Rock Week In Review Part II

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Metallica Release 360 Degree Video For Classic Song

Korn Star Slams Lame Warped Tour Over 86ed Band

Warbeast Frontman Bruce Corbitt Returning To Stage This Weekend

Allman Brothers Band Streaming Classic Song Performance

Dropout Kings Streaming New Song 'Going Rogue'

Singled Out: Juno Reactor's Let's Turn On

Pantera's Rex Brown Pays Tribute To Vinnie Paul

Pearl Jam Do Rare Live Performance Of KISS Classic

Alice Cooper Announces Paranormal Evening Live Album

Black Country Communion Planning Next Album

Paul McCartney Announce Freshen Up Tour

Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Helps Open Cancer Care Unit

Manchester Orchestra Release Documentary And New EP

Anthrax's Scott Ian Announces One Man Riot Tour

Neil Young Streams Detroit Concert Webcast

Singled Out: Kissin Dynamite's I've Got The Fire

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Sites and Sounds: Sounds of the South Edition

Ray Davies - Our Country: Americana Act II (5 Stars)

Sites and Sounds: FEQ 2018 - 11 Days Of Music

Agency - Exponents

Marty Thompson - Romantic Stories

Caught In The Act: Dokken Live

Passport: The Motorhead Of Folk And More

Caught In The Act: Poison's Nothin' But A Good Time Tour

Road Trip: The Detroit Music Weekend

In the Light of Led Zeppelin - Pompeii Sessions

Ashley J - Satisfied

Caught In The Act: Tom Keifer Live

Jonathan Davis - Black Labyrinth

Daryl Hall and John Oates & Train Live In Chicago

Caught In The Act: Depeche Mode the Global Spirit Tour Part II

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.