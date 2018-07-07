Manchester Orchestra Release Documentary And New EP

Singer/guitarist Andy Hull had this to say about both releases, "It's been nearly one year since we released A Black Mile To The Surface. Since then, so many beautiful things have happened... A worldwide tour of playing these songs to our incredible fans, who have embraced this album in the most heartfelt way and truly moved us beyond words. We are currently in the middle of the craziest summer schedule we've had as a band, playing amazing festivals to wonderful crowds all over America, and having more fun than ever.

"Today we are releasing two projects at once, something that we have never done before. First, a fly on the wall glimpse of the process of making this album -- the good and the bad, the ups and the downs. I Know How to Speak encompasses the wide range of emotions that the studio process brings, and we hope you enjoy seeing the work behind the scenes. We are also releasing a collection of these songs' original demos in their earliest, rawest form. The Black Mile Demos are the seeds of how this all started. The initial, rough-around-the edges recordings, done with one microphone in some distant and often strange locations before they were continued to be worked on in Asheville, NC at Echo Mountain studio." Watch the documentary - here.