Paul McCartney Announce Freshen Up Tour

McCartney will be launching the Freshen Up tour dates in his native country in support of his forthcoming album "Egypt Station," which is set to hit stores on September 7th.

These dates join his previously announced Canadian dates this September. He had this to say, "There's nothing like performing in front of your home crowd - especially when it's been a while. I can't wait to finish the year on such a high by partying in Liverpool, Glasgow and London.

"We've freshened up the show since our last time round and we are excited to get to play some of our new songs along side some of the favorites." See the dates - here.