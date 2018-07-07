News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Pearl Jam Do Rare Live Performance Of KISS Classic (Week in Review)

.
Pearl Jam

Pearl Jam Do Rare Live Performance Of KISS Classic was a top story on Friday: (hennemusic) Pearl Jam delivered a rare performance of the 1974 KISS classic, "Black Diamond", during a June 26 concert in Rome, Italy, and video from the event is streaming online.

With shared vocals by guitarist Mike McCready and drummer Matt Cameron, the show at the city's Stadio Olimpico marked only the third time in the Seattle band's history that they played the closing track from KISS' self-titled debut, following a 2007 setlist appearances in Chicago, IL and a 2008 jam with Ace Frehley at New York's Madison Square Garden.

Pearl Jam will wrap up their summer European concert run with a July 17 date at London's O2 Arena that was originally set for June 19 but postponed after singer Eddie Vedder lost his voice during the second week of the trek. Watch the jam - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Pearl Jam Music and more

Pearl Jam T-shirts and Posters

More Pearl Jam News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Pearl Jam Do Rare Live Performance Of KISS Classic

Pearl Jam Forced To Postpone Show After Eddie Vedder Silenced

Pearl Jam Dedicates Tour Kick Off To late Anthony Bourdain And More

Pearl Jam Not Pressured To Make Next Album

Pearl Jam Star Reveals Timetable For New Album

Pearl Jam Teaming With The Museum Of Pop Culture For Exhibit

Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder Jams Bob Dylan Classic

Pearl Jam's Jeff Ament Releases 'Safe In The Car' Video

Pearl Jam's Jeff Ament Streaming A New Solo Single

Pearl Jam Add New Date To Spring Tour

advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Metallica Release 360 Degree Video For Classic Song- Korn Star Slams Lame Warped Tour Over 86ed Band- Warbeast Frontman Bruce Corbitt Returning To Stage This Weekend- more

Pantera's Rex Brown Pays Tribute To Vinnie Paul- Pearl Jam Do Rare Live Performance Of KISS Classic- Alice Cooper Announces Paranormal Evening Live Album- more

Dave Grohl May Release Nirvana Rock Hall Club Reunion Show- Guns N' Roses Live Stream Classic Song Performance From Music Festival- Iron Maiden Release Tour Video- more

Ray Davies Confirms The Kinks Plans To Reunite- Pantera Legend Vinnie Paul Laid To Rest In Dallas- Wolfgang Van Halen Finishes Work On Debut Album- more

Day In Rock Week In Review Part II

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Metallica Release 360 Degree Video For Classic Song

Korn Star Slams Lame Warped Tour Over 86ed Band

Warbeast Frontman Bruce Corbitt Returning To Stage This Weekend

Allman Brothers Band Streaming Classic Song Performance

Dropout Kings Streaming New Song 'Going Rogue'

Singled Out: Juno Reactor's Let's Turn On

Pantera's Rex Brown Pays Tribute To Vinnie Paul

Pearl Jam Do Rare Live Performance Of KISS Classic

Alice Cooper Announces Paranormal Evening Live Album

Black Country Communion Planning Next Album

Paul McCartney Announce Freshen Up Tour

Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Helps Open Cancer Care Unit

Manchester Orchestra Release Documentary And New EP

Anthrax's Scott Ian Announces One Man Riot Tour

Neil Young Streams Detroit Concert Webcast

Singled Out: Kissin Dynamite's I've Got The Fire

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Sites and Sounds: Sounds of the South Edition

Ray Davies - Our Country: Americana Act II (5 Stars)

Sites and Sounds: FEQ 2018 - 11 Days Of Music

Agency - Exponents

Marty Thompson - Romantic Stories

Caught In The Act: Dokken Live

Passport: The Motorhead Of Folk And More

Caught In The Act: Poison's Nothin' But A Good Time Tour

Road Trip: The Detroit Music Weekend

In the Light of Led Zeppelin - Pompeii Sessions

Ashley J - Satisfied

Caught In The Act: Tom Keifer Live

Jonathan Davis - Black Labyrinth

Daryl Hall and John Oates & Train Live In Chicago

Caught In The Act: Depeche Mode the Global Spirit Tour Part II

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.