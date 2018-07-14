Dropout Kings Streaming New Song 'Going Rogue'

The group had this to say about the new track, "A few of us in this band were in another band before this, together called 'The Bad Chapter' That band broke up, and we basically split into two bands. One band became 'Dropout Kings' the other turned into a band called 'Going Rogue' hence, the title of the track.

"Eventually, we brought the two bands together creating the final line-up of this band. We thought it would be a cool homage to our past situation by naming the song that.

"The song itself is basically just about flexin' and being confident and just knowing you the sh*t! Anytime you're really feelin' yourself I want you to play this track so you can remind yourself you the sh*t!" Listen - here.