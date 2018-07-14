Korn Star Slams Lame Warped Tour Over 86ed Band

The nu-metal band were kicked off the tour after frontman Mikey Carvajal damaged a backline drum kit. Welch stuck up for his friends saying, "Band gets kicked off alt/punk/hard-core tour for being too wild? Not even a warning?. WILD is what Vans Warped Tour has been all about for decades! L A M E."

Carvajal addressed the incident in a social media post. He said, "We just wanted to say to anybody that planned to come out and hang out with us at Vans Warped Tour, we're not going to be able to be there unfortunately because we goofed up today.

"During the last song of our set, I dove into the drum kit, just some of that punk rock energy that I've got just ran through my veins, and I didn't even think about the fact that we were using a backline kit that didn't belong to us. I ended up putting a dent in one of the floor toms, so we've been asked to be removed from Warped Tour." Check out the incident in the video - here.