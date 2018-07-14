News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Metallica Release 360 Degree Video For Classic Song (Week in Review)

.
Metallica

Metallica Release 360 Degree Video For Classic Song was a top story on Saturday: (hennemusic) Metallica are streaming new 360 degree video of a performance of their "Black" album classic, "Sad But True", from the second of two shows at the Ericsson Globe in Stockholm, Sweden on May 7.

The track was the fifth single of the group's self-titled record, the band's first to top the US charts on its way to sales of 16 million in the States and more than 30 million worldwide.

Metallica were honored by members of Deep Purple, Ghost and more as they received Sweden's prestigious Polar Music Prize at a June 14 event in Stockholm.

Following a citation read by Deep Purple members Ian Paice and Roger Glover recognizing the veteran metal band at the Grand Hotel, Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich and bassist Robert Trujillo accepted the honor as presented by His Majesty King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden. - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

