Filmed in Moscow in the old Russian Film Studios with my Mutant

Theatre, Russian Film Crew, and Director Dima The Mutant Theatre is named after the Stage show that I put together in 2016 for The Ozora Festival, soon to be at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas @ Defcon Aug 11th

I always wanted to put on a big show, this show is like Barbarella meets Pan's Labyrinth, a Sci Fi Vegas show for Trance, Psy trance…. "Lets Turn On" is a tranc-ification of my love of 70's Disco, rather than pure trance, Giorgio Moroder meets Funky town and John Carpenter thrown in for good Measure

I wrote this track basically for the costume when Sasha from Stigma (part of the Mutant Theatre ) showed me his new idea for a costume with 3000 LED lights and controlled by wifi. I just went wow at the possibilities, it's totally psychedelic.

I pulled in Shpongle Singer Michelle Adamson into my Brighton studio as I love her very British voice, and the way she is so good with the TC Helican Voiceworks live, and great to work with.

Anyone who thinks Moscow is like a Cold War city is in for a shock, it is brilliant place to go, so many great bars, easy to get around, worlds best underground, check it out… Let's Turn On.

