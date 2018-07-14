News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Juno Reactor

Singled Out: Juno Reactor's Let's Turn On was a top story on Saturday: Juno Reactor have released their new album "Mutant
Theatre" and to celebrate we asked mastermind Ben Watkins to tell us about the track "Let's Turn On." Here is the story:

Filmed in Moscow in the old Russian Film Studios with my Mutant
Theatre, Russian Film Crew, and Director Dima The Mutant Theatre is named after the Stage show that I put together in 2016 for The Ozora Festival, soon to be at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas @ Defcon Aug 11th

I always wanted to put on a big show, this show is like Barbarella meets Pan's Labyrinth, a Sci Fi Vegas show for Trance, Psy trance…. "Lets Turn On" is a tranc-ification of my love of 70's Disco, rather than pure trance, Giorgio Moroder meets Funky town and John Carpenter thrown in for good Measure

I wrote this track basically for the costume when Sasha from Stigma (part of the Mutant Theatre ) showed me his new idea for a costume with 3000 LED lights and controlled by wifi. I just went wow at the possibilities, it's totally psychedelic.

I pulled in Shpongle Singer Michelle Adamson into my Brighton studio as I love her very British voice, and the way she is so good with the TC Helican Voiceworks live, and great to work with.

Anyone who thinks Moscow is like a Cold War city is in for a shock, it is brilliant place to go, so many great bars, easy to get around, worlds best underground, check it out… Let's Turn On.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album - right here!

Juno Reactor Music and more

Juno Reactor T-shirts and Posters

More Juno Reactor News

