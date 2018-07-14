News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Warbeast Frontman Bruce Corbitt Returning To Stage This Weekend (Week in Review)

.
Warbeast

Warbeast Frontman Bruce Corbitt Returning To Stage This Weekend was a top story on Saturday: Warbeast frontman Bruce Corbitt will be returning to the stage this weekend for a special three song set during Fort Worth Weekly Music Awards Ceremony/

Corbitt has been off the stage following a diagnosis of esophageal cancer last year but will be making his triumphant return to celebrate the band's induction into the 2018 Fort Worth Weekly Hall Of Fame this Sunday (July 8th).

"In addition to the treatments, I've also fought the cancer with my own protocol with the help of others," says the singer. "I'm using Rick Simpson oil, CBD oil, and liquid vitamin C treatments too. So between the chemo and all of that, we got the recent PET scan and blood work results that showed something is working. Some of the cancer is now completely gone in some lymph nodes and the others are shrinking."

Wrote Corbitt of the band's Fort Worth Weekly Music Hall Of Fame induction, "For those who haven't already heard, WARBEAST was asked to reunite to play a three-song set at this year's Fort Worth Weekly Awards. WARBEAST was chosen as part of their 2018 Hall Of Fame Class. So I've decided to give it a shot for such a special occasion. Jono Garrett [Mos Generator, Turbid North] will be playing drums for us because Joey [Gonzalez] is out on tour... I'm really excited and thankful to the Fort Worth Weekly for showing us this much appreciation. I'm proud that I'm even feeling good enough right now to be able to attempt it. But I do know my limitations and I will be careful. All I know is I get to experience that feeling of being on stage again... and that's why I keep on fighting. Because good things do finally happen if you can just hang in there long enough. You know damn well!" - here.

Warbeast Music and more

Warbeast T-shirts and Posters

More Warbeast News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Warbeast Frontman Bruce Corbitt Returning To Stage This Weekend

Warbeast's Bruce Corbitt Shares Good News In Cancer Fight

Warbeast Announce New Album 'Enter The Arena'

Warbeast's Bruce Corbitt Retires From Music Due To Cancer Fight

advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Led Zeppelin Preview Special 50th Anniversary Release- Eric Church Announces Album and Streams Song- Beatles Classic Covered By Marilyn Manson and Rob Zombie- Foreigner- more

Day In Rock Week In Review Part I

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Movie Being Planned- Unreleased Tom Petty Songs Highlight New Box Set- Rare Early Pink Floyd Music Video Released Online - more

Gene Simmons Settles Sexual Assault Lawsuit- Def Leppard Guitarist Explains Why He Left Tour- Muse Announce Special Movie Theater Event- Metallica Release Video From Stuttgart- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Led Zeppelin Share Preview Of Special 50th Anniversary Release

Eric Church Announces Desperate Man Album and Streams Title Song

Beatles Classic Covered By Marilyn Manson and Rob Zombie

Foreigner In The Studio For Double Vision 40th Anniversary

John Lennon Commemorative Forever Stamp Announced

Ray Davies Streams New Song 'Bringing Up Baby'

Paul Simon Gets Do Over With New Album 'In The Blue Light'

Dirty Heads Release Crowdsourced Music Video For 'Visions'

Lenny Kravitz Releases Alternate 'Low' Video

Thrillkiller Release 'San Francisco Moto' Video

Crossfaith Streaming New Song 'Catastrophe'

John Mellencamp To Receive Woody Guthrie Prize

Singled Out: Gioeli - Castronovo's Through

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Movie Being Planned

Unreleased Tom Petty Songs Highlight New Box Set

Rare Early Pink Floyd Music Video Released Online

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Road Trip: Temecula: Southern California's Wine (and Music) Country, Part 1

Kicklighter - Paper Planes, Vol. 1

The Blues: Ladies Special Edition Summer

On The Record: Twilight 22 and Lunden Reign

Sites and Sounds: Sounds of the South Edition

Ray Davies - Our Country: Americana Act II (5 Stars)

Sites and Sounds: FEQ 2018 - 11 Days Of Music

Agency - Exponents

Marty Thompson - Romantic Stories

Caught In The Act: Dokken Live

Passport: The Motorhead Of Folk And More

Caught In The Act: Poison's Nothin' But A Good Time Tour

Road Trip: The Detroit Music Weekend

In the Light of Led Zeppelin - Pompeii Sessions

Ashley J - Satisfied

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.