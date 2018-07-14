Bruce Springsteen Releases Legendary Roxy '78 Show

"It is known simply as Roxy '78," reads a note on the rocker's archival concert series website. "One of Springsteen's finest shows ever is now available complete and freshly mixed from multi-track master tapes. Playing a special club set broadcast live across LA, Bruce pulls out all the stops, including the debut performances of 'Point Blank,' 'Independence Day' (solo piano), 'Rave On' and 'Heartbreak Hotel,' plus the first tour versions of 'Raise Your Hand' and 'Twist And Shout' to wrap this jaw-dropping stop on the Darkness tour."

The Roxy gig took place a month after the release of Springsteen's fourth album, "Darkness On The Edge Of Town." The set hit No. 5 on the US Billboard Pop Albums chart on its way to sales of more than 3 million copies.



Landing two days after a concert at The Forum and originally broadcast live on KMET-FM Los Angeles, Springsteen and The E Street Band were recorded July 7, 1978 with the Wally Heider Mobile truck by Jimmy Iovine and his crew.



As a result of its radio broadcast, "Roxy '78" went on to become one of the most widely shared and bootlegged Springsteen shows through the years. ight songs from the concert -- "Adam Raised A Cain," "Spirit In The Night," "Paradise By The 'C'," "Growin' Up," "It's Hard To Be A Saint In The City," "Backstreets," "Rosalita (Come Out Tonight)" and "Raise Your Hand" -- were previously released on the "Live 1975-85" box set, while the "Sad Eyes" section of "Backstreets", edited out of the box set version, has been restored for the 40th anniversary release. Read more - here.