News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Bruce Springsteen Releases Legendary Roxy '78 Show (Week in Review)

.
Bruce Springsteen

Bruce Springsteen Releases Legendary Roxy '78 Show was a top story on Monday: (hennemusic) Bruce Springsteen has released a legendary 1978 show at Los Angeles' Roxy Theatre as part of his ongoing archival concert series in sync with the event's 40th anniversary.

"It is known simply as Roxy '78," reads a note on the rocker's archival concert series website. "One of Springsteen's finest shows ever is now available complete and freshly mixed from multi-track master tapes. Playing a special club set broadcast live across LA, Bruce pulls out all the stops, including the debut performances of 'Point Blank,' 'Independence Day' (solo piano), 'Rave On' and 'Heartbreak Hotel,' plus the first tour versions of 'Raise Your Hand' and 'Twist And Shout' to wrap this jaw-dropping stop on the Darkness tour."

The Roxy gig took place a month after the release of Springsteen's fourth album, "Darkness On The Edge Of Town." The set hit No. 5 on the US Billboard Pop Albums chart on its way to sales of more than 3 million copies.

Landing two days after a concert at The Forum and originally broadcast live on KMET-FM Los Angeles, Springsteen and The E Street Band were recorded July 7, 1978 with the Wally Heider Mobile truck by Jimmy Iovine and his crew.

As a result of its radio broadcast, "Roxy '78" went on to become one of the most widely shared and bootlegged Springsteen shows through the years. ight songs from the concert -- "Adam Raised A Cain," "Spirit In The Night," "Paradise By The 'C'," "Growin' Up," "It's Hard To Be A Saint In The City," "Backstreets," "Rosalita (Come Out Tonight)" and "Raise Your Hand" -- were previously released on the "Live 1975-85" box set, while the "Sad Eyes" section of "Backstreets", edited out of the box set version, has been restored for the 40th anniversary release. Read more - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Bruce Springsteen Music and more

Bruce Springsteen T-shirts and Posters

More Bruce Springsteen News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Bruce Springsteen Releases Legendary Roxy '78 Show

Bruce Springsteen Rocks Asbury Lanes Reopening

Bruce Springsteen Wins Tony For Broadway Show

Bruce Springsteen Streams Full Classic Album Performance For Anniversary

Bruce Springsteen To Receive Special Tony Award For Broadway Show

Bruce Springsteen Leads Guests On John Wesley Harding Album

Bruce Springsteen Release Preview Video For Box Set

Bruce Springsteen Announces Limited Edition Box Set

Bruce Springsteen Adds Over 80 Shows To Broadway Run

Why KISS Opted Not To Sue Bruce Springsteen Over Song

advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Led Zeppelin Preview Special 50th Anniversary Release- Eric Church Announces Album and Streams Song- Beatles Classic Covered By Marilyn Manson and Rob Zombie- Foreigner- more

Day In Rock Week In Review Part I

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Movie Being Planned- Unreleased Tom Petty Songs Highlight New Box Set- Rare Early Pink Floyd Music Video Released Online - more

Gene Simmons Settles Sexual Assault Lawsuit- Def Leppard Guitarist Explains Why He Left Tour- Muse Announce Special Movie Theater Event- Metallica Release Video From Stuttgart- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Led Zeppelin Share Preview Of Special 50th Anniversary Release

Eric Church Announces Desperate Man Album and Streams Title Song

Beatles Classic Covered By Marilyn Manson and Rob Zombie

Foreigner In The Studio For Double Vision 40th Anniversary

John Lennon Commemorative Forever Stamp Announced

Ray Davies Streams New Song 'Bringing Up Baby'

Paul Simon Gets Do Over With New Album 'In The Blue Light'

Dirty Heads Release Crowdsourced Music Video For 'Visions'

Lenny Kravitz Releases Alternate 'Low' Video

Thrillkiller Release 'San Francisco Moto' Video

Crossfaith Streaming New Song 'Catastrophe'

John Mellencamp To Receive Woody Guthrie Prize

Singled Out: Gioeli - Castronovo's Through

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Movie Being Planned

Unreleased Tom Petty Songs Highlight New Box Set

Rare Early Pink Floyd Music Video Released Online

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Road Trip: Temecula: Southern California's Wine (and Music) Country, Part 1

Kicklighter - Paper Planes, Vol. 1

The Blues: Ladies Special Edition Summer

On The Record: Twilight 22 and Lunden Reign

Sites and Sounds: Sounds of the South Edition

Ray Davies - Our Country: Americana Act II (5 Stars)

Sites and Sounds: FEQ 2018 - 11 Days Of Music

Agency - Exponents

Marty Thompson - Romantic Stories

Caught In The Act: Dokken Live

Passport: The Motorhead Of Folk And More

Caught In The Act: Poison's Nothin' But A Good Time Tour

Road Trip: The Detroit Music Weekend

In the Light of Led Zeppelin - Pompeii Sessions

Ashley J - Satisfied

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.