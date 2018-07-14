News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Deep Purple's Ian Gillan Addresses Idea Of Blackmore Reunion (Week in Review)

.
Deep Purple

Deep Purple's Ian Gillan Addresses Idea Of Blackmore Reunion was a top story on Monday: Ritchie Blackmore has previously expressed an interest to reunite with Deep Purple for a special one off show but frontman Ian Gillan says that he believes it is impossible for a reunion.

Gillan told Radio Rock via Classic Rock, "Let me give you an example. Say you were divorced and there was acrimony and difficulty and lots of relatives and children were affected, and life went on.

"Then you got married again and someone says, 'We want you to get together with your old wife, and your new wife, all together, and we're going to have a wonderful time.' Can you imagine how difficult that is in human terms?

"Now, I understand that we're professionals and we have a kind of responsibility, but to be honest, we have never considered the commercial aspects or the fans' aspects or any of those things when we make decisions, because what we always do is what is most natural and follow our passion and hope that the audience will like it." Read more - here.

Deep Purple Music and more

Deep Purple T-shirts and Posters

More Deep Purple News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Deep Purple's Ian Gillan Addresses Idea Of Blackmore Reunion

Temperance Movement Announce Album, Judas Priest and Deep Purple Tour

Ghost And Deep Purple Help Honor Metallica With Polar Music Prize

Metallica To Be Honored By Deep Purple And Ghost At Polar Music Prize Event

Glenn Hughes Explains Why Deep Purple Had Two Singers

Ritchie Blackmore Felt 'Shackled' To Deep Purple

Glenn Hughes Reveals Special Guest For Deep Purple Tour

Deep Purple and Judas Priest Team For North American Tour

Ritchie Blackmore Wants Deep Purple Mark II Reunion

Glenn Hughes To Revisit Deep Purple Tracks For U.S. Tour

advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Led Zeppelin Preview Special 50th Anniversary Release- Eric Church Announces Album and Streams Song- Beatles Classic Covered By Marilyn Manson and Rob Zombie- Foreigner- more

Day In Rock Week In Review Part I

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Movie Being Planned- Unreleased Tom Petty Songs Highlight New Box Set- Rare Early Pink Floyd Music Video Released Online - more

Gene Simmons Settles Sexual Assault Lawsuit- Def Leppard Guitarist Explains Why He Left Tour- Muse Announce Special Movie Theater Event- Metallica Release Video From Stuttgart- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Led Zeppelin Share Preview Of Special 50th Anniversary Release

Eric Church Announces Desperate Man Album and Streams Title Song

Beatles Classic Covered By Marilyn Manson and Rob Zombie

Foreigner In The Studio For Double Vision 40th Anniversary

John Lennon Commemorative Forever Stamp Announced

Ray Davies Streams New Song 'Bringing Up Baby'

Paul Simon Gets Do Over With New Album 'In The Blue Light'

Dirty Heads Release Crowdsourced Music Video For 'Visions'

Lenny Kravitz Releases Alternate 'Low' Video

Thrillkiller Release 'San Francisco Moto' Video

Crossfaith Streaming New Song 'Catastrophe'

John Mellencamp To Receive Woody Guthrie Prize

Singled Out: Gioeli - Castronovo's Through

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Movie Being Planned

Unreleased Tom Petty Songs Highlight New Box Set

Rare Early Pink Floyd Music Video Released Online

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Road Trip: Temecula: Southern California's Wine (and Music) Country, Part 1

Kicklighter - Paper Planes, Vol. 1

The Blues: Ladies Special Edition Summer

On The Record: Twilight 22 and Lunden Reign

Sites and Sounds: Sounds of the South Edition

Ray Davies - Our Country: Americana Act II (5 Stars)

Sites and Sounds: FEQ 2018 - 11 Days Of Music

Agency - Exponents

Marty Thompson - Romantic Stories

Caught In The Act: Dokken Live

Passport: The Motorhead Of Folk And More

Caught In The Act: Poison's Nothin' But A Good Time Tour

Road Trip: The Detroit Music Weekend

In the Light of Led Zeppelin - Pompeii Sessions

Ashley J - Satisfied

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.