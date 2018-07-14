Gillan told Radio Rock via Classic Rock, "Let me give you an example. Say you were divorced and there was acrimony and difficulty and lots of relatives and children were affected, and life went on.

"Then you got married again and someone says, 'We want you to get together with your old wife, and your new wife, all together, and we're going to have a wonderful time.' Can you imagine how difficult that is in human terms?

"Now, I understand that we're professionals and we have a kind of responsibility, but to be honest, we have never considered the commercial aspects or the fans' aspects or any of those things when we make decisions, because what we always do is what is most natural and follow our passion and hope that the audience will like it."