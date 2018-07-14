News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Elvis Costello Cancels Tour For Tumor Surgery Recovery (Week in Review)

.
Elvis Costello

Elvis Costello Cancels Tour For Tumor Surgery Recovery was a top story on Monday: Elvis Costello has been forced to cancel the remaining dates of his European tour under medical advice to rest following surgery to treat a malignant tumor.

The music icon released the following statement, ""I have to thank our friends attending last night's show in Amsterdam and those in Antwerp, Glynde and at Newcastle City Hall for bearing me up.

"Six weeks ago my specialist called me and said, 'You should start playing the Lotto'. He had rarely, if ever, seen such a small but very aggressive cancerous malignancy that could be defeated by a single surgery. I was elated and relieved that our European summer tour could go ahead.

"Post-surgical guidelines for such surgery, recommend three weeks to four weeks recovery depending on whether you are returning to a desk job or an occupation that involves physical work or travel.

"It was impossible to judge how this advisory would line up with the demands on a traveling musician, playing 90-minute to 2-hour plus performances on a nightly basis but by the time we reached the Edinburgh Playhouse, I was almost fooled into thinking that normal service had been resumed." Read more - here.

