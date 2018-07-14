News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Mob Rules Release Ghost Of A Chance Video (Week in Review)

Mob Rules

Mob Rules Release Ghost Of A Chance Video was a top story on Monday: Mob Rules have released a new video for their latest single "Ghost Of A Chance". The track comes from their forthcoming studio album "Beast Reborn", which will be released on August 24th.

Frontman Klaus Dirks had this to say about the new song, "The song arose spontaneously more from a gut-feeling, than from the head. Playing straight ahead, very rhythmic with gripping arrangement, it gets to the point quickly and efficiently. The motifs of the song are presented very strongly without losing themselves. "Contentwise the song tells about leaving the past behind to dare a new beginning after everything old has broken apart. It is not certain what will happen. There is the "ghost of a chance" that everything will get worse or better. It's just the exciting thing that you don't know what lies ahead." Watch the new video - here.

