Nile Rodgers Elected Chairman Of Songwriters Hall Of Fame

According to the announcement, Rodgers will serve as Chairman for a three-year term following Kenneth Gamble and Leon Huff, who were Co-Chairs for the past three years.

"Nile is respected and admired by his fans and his peers alike for his multi/cross-genre music and for being a musical pioneer," said Linda Moran, SHOF President and CEO. "More importantly, Nile's eloquence in talking about songwriting and its process makes him the ideal voice for the songwriting community as Chairman of the SHOF."

?"I ?am truly honored and beyond humbled to be elected by such an esteemed group as this illustrious board," Nile Rodgers commented. "I will try and serve with all my heart. I hope I can make you half as proud of me as I am to even sit in the room with you who've done so much for the furtherance of composition. Thank you for giving me the opportunity to serve the songwriting community." - here.