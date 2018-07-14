|
Dave Grohl Struggled For Years Being A Singer (Week in Review)
Dave Grohl Struggled For Years Being A Singer was a top story on Tuesday: Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl first became a big star as the drummer of Nirvana and in a new interview he revealed that he had some insecurities about taking on the role of lead singer. He told CBS Sunday Morning via Classic Rock, "I wish that I could sing like John Lennon or Adele or Josh Groban or whatever, you know. I wish I could. "But, you know, I was raised on some really dissident, noisy, crazy, punk rock. So a lot of my favorite vocalists, most people wouldn't consider singers. They just belt it out, just scream it, but the raw passion in that is what I appreciated the most because I find beauty in imperfection and it's something I love about our band. "We have a saying in this band: 'If it gets any better, it's going to get worse'. And it took me years to get over trying to be a lead singer. It took me a while, and then I thought, 'You know what, I'm just going to go out there and belt it out'. And then it started to get fun." - here.
