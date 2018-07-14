News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Dave Grohl Struggled For Years Being A Singer (Week in Review)

.
Foo Fighters

Dave Grohl Struggled For Years Being A Singer was a top story on Tuesday: Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl first became a big star as the drummer of Nirvana and in a new interview he revealed that he had some insecurities about taking on the role of lead singer.

He told CBS Sunday Morning via Classic Rock, "I wish that I could sing like John Lennon or Adele or Josh Groban or whatever, you know. I wish I could.

"But, you know, I was raised on some really dissident, noisy, crazy, punk rock. So a lot of my favorite vocalists, most people wouldn't consider singers. They just belt it out, just scream it, but the raw passion in that is what I appreciated the most because I find beauty in imperfection and it's something I love about our band.

"We have a saying in this band: 'If it gets any better, it's going to get worse'. And it took me years to get over trying to be a lead singer. It took me a while, and then I thought, 'You know what, I'm just going to go out there and belt it out'. And then it started to get fun." - here.

More Foo Fighters News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Dave Grohl Struggled For Years Being A Singer

Foo Fighters Rock Late Night TV

Dave Grohl And Foo Fighters To Rock Late Night TV

Foo Fighters Full Pinkpop Festival Headline Set Video Streaming Online

Guns N' Roses Jam Classic Song With The Foo Fighters

Dave Grohl Plays A Joke On Fans At Foo Fighters Concert

Foo Fighters Frontman Dave Grohl Planning Epic Track

Foo Fighters Announce Details For Next Cal Jam Festival

Foo Fighters' TV Performance Of New Single Goes Online

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Almost Breaks His Leg Again Onstage

advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Led Zeppelin Preview Special 50th Anniversary Release- Eric Church Announces Album and Streams Song- Beatles Classic Covered By Marilyn Manson and Rob Zombie- Foreigner- more

Day In Rock Week In Review Part I

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Movie Being Planned- Unreleased Tom Petty Songs Highlight New Box Set- Rare Early Pink Floyd Music Video Released Online - more

Gene Simmons Settles Sexual Assault Lawsuit- Def Leppard Guitarist Explains Why He Left Tour- Muse Announce Special Movie Theater Event- Metallica Release Video From Stuttgart- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Led Zeppelin Share Preview Of Special 50th Anniversary Release

Eric Church Announces Desperate Man Album and Streams Title Song

Beatles Classic Covered By Marilyn Manson and Rob Zombie

Foreigner In The Studio For Double Vision 40th Anniversary

John Lennon Commemorative Forever Stamp Announced

Ray Davies Streams New Song 'Bringing Up Baby'

Paul Simon Gets Do Over With New Album 'In The Blue Light'

Dirty Heads Release Crowdsourced Music Video For 'Visions'

Lenny Kravitz Releases Alternate 'Low' Video

Thrillkiller Release 'San Francisco Moto' Video

Crossfaith Streaming New Song 'Catastrophe'

John Mellencamp To Receive Woody Guthrie Prize

Singled Out: Gioeli - Castronovo's Through

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Movie Being Planned

Unreleased Tom Petty Songs Highlight New Box Set

Rare Early Pink Floyd Music Video Released Online

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Road Trip: Temecula: Southern California's Wine (and Music) Country, Part 1

Kicklighter - Paper Planes, Vol. 1

The Blues: Ladies Special Edition Summer

On The Record: Twilight 22 and Lunden Reign

Sites and Sounds: Sounds of the South Edition

Ray Davies - Our Country: Americana Act II (5 Stars)

Sites and Sounds: FEQ 2018 - 11 Days Of Music

Agency - Exponents

Marty Thompson - Romantic Stories

Caught In The Act: Dokken Live

Passport: The Motorhead Of Folk And More

Caught In The Act: Poison's Nothin' But A Good Time Tour

Road Trip: The Detroit Music Weekend

In the Light of Led Zeppelin - Pompeii Sessions

Ashley J - Satisfied

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.