News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Guns N' Roses' Appetite A Big Hit Again (Week in Review)

.
Guns N' Roses

Guns N' Roses' Appetite A Big Hit Again was a top story on Tuesday: (hennemusic) Guns N' Roses' 1987 debut, "Appetite For Destruction", has returned to the US Top 10 for the first time in more than 29 years thanks to a newly-released series of expanded reissues of the iconic hard rock album.

Billboard reports "Appetite" has re-entered the Billboard 200 at No. 10. Offered in a variety of packages - including a limited edition 4CD/7LP "Locked N' Loaded" box set - all versions of the project combined sold 33,000 units in the week ending July 5.

The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the US based on multi-metric consumption as measured in equivalent album units. Units are comprised of traditional album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA) and streaming equivalent albums (SEA). As of this week, each unit equals one traditional album sale, or 10 individual tracks sold from one album (a TEA unit), or 1,250 paid subscription on-demand audio song streams from an album, or 3,750 ad-supported on-demand audio song streams from an album (an SEA unit).

"Appetite For Destruction" originally debuted at No. 182 on the Billboard 200 in August of 1987; the set reached No. 1 nearly a year later, where it went on to top the chart for a total of five non-consecutive weeks while finishing as the No. 6 biggest album of 1988. - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Guns N' Roses News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Guns N' Roses' Appetite A Big Hit Again

Guns N' Roses Live Stream Classic Song Performance From Music Festival

Limited Edition Guns N' Roses 'Appetite for Destruction' 3D Vinyl Coming

Guns N' Roses Stream Unreleased Version Of November Rain

Guns N' Roses Release Appetite Box Sets Videos

Guns N' Roses Release New Tour Edition Video

Guns N' Roses Stream Previously Unheard Acoustic Version Of Classic Song

Guns N' Roses Jam Classic Song With The Foo Fighters

Guns N' Roses Release Behind the Scenes Reunion Tour Video

Guns N' Roses Live Stream 'Shadow Of Your Love' Performance

advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Led Zeppelin Preview Special 50th Anniversary Release- Eric Church Announces Album and Streams Song- Beatles Classic Covered By Marilyn Manson and Rob Zombie- Foreigner- more

Day In Rock Week In Review Part I

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Movie Being Planned- Unreleased Tom Petty Songs Highlight New Box Set- Rare Early Pink Floyd Music Video Released Online - more

Gene Simmons Settles Sexual Assault Lawsuit- Def Leppard Guitarist Explains Why He Left Tour- Muse Announce Special Movie Theater Event- Metallica Release Video From Stuttgart- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Led Zeppelin Share Preview Of Special 50th Anniversary Release

Eric Church Announces Desperate Man Album and Streams Title Song

Beatles Classic Covered By Marilyn Manson and Rob Zombie

Foreigner In The Studio For Double Vision 40th Anniversary

John Lennon Commemorative Forever Stamp Announced

Ray Davies Streams New Song 'Bringing Up Baby'

Paul Simon Gets Do Over With New Album 'In The Blue Light'

Dirty Heads Release Crowdsourced Music Video For 'Visions'

Lenny Kravitz Releases Alternate 'Low' Video

Thrillkiller Release 'San Francisco Moto' Video

Crossfaith Streaming New Song 'Catastrophe'

John Mellencamp To Receive Woody Guthrie Prize

Singled Out: Gioeli - Castronovo's Through

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Movie Being Planned

Unreleased Tom Petty Songs Highlight New Box Set

Rare Early Pink Floyd Music Video Released Online

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Road Trip: Temecula: Southern California's Wine (and Music) Country, Part 1

Kicklighter - Paper Planes, Vol. 1

The Blues: Ladies Special Edition Summer

On The Record: Twilight 22 and Lunden Reign

Sites and Sounds: Sounds of the South Edition

Ray Davies - Our Country: Americana Act II (5 Stars)

Sites and Sounds: FEQ 2018 - 11 Days Of Music

Agency - Exponents

Marty Thompson - Romantic Stories

Caught In The Act: Dokken Live

Passport: The Motorhead Of Folk And More

Caught In The Act: Poison's Nothin' But A Good Time Tour

Road Trip: The Detroit Music Weekend

In the Light of Led Zeppelin - Pompeii Sessions

Ashley J - Satisfied

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.