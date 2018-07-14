News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

More Rolling Stones Releases Coming Under Expanded Deal (Week in Review)

.
Rolling Stones

More Rolling Stones Releases Coming Under Expanded Deal was a top story on Tuesday: (hennemusic) The Rolling Stones have extended and expanded a worldwide agreement with Universal Music Group (UMG) covering the band's recorded music and audio-visual catalogues, archival support, global merchandising and brand management.

The partnership - which began in 2008 - will see UMG continue to leverage the company's global network spanning more than 60 countries to support the group's multimedia output while providing dedicated space for the band's physical media assets, musical instruments and equipment.

UMG's brand-management and merchandise company, Bravado, will handle global merchandising rights, retail licensing, brand management and e-commerce on behalf of the band, including their iconic tongue logo, one of the most universally recognized symbols in entertainment.

As part of the renewed commitment, UMG-owned Eagle Rock have expanded their global distribution rights to the band's extensive long-form audio visual catalogue, with plans to reissue several classic concert films from The Rolling Stones archives, including "Atlanta" (1989); "Steel Wheels" (1989-90); "Voodoo Lounge" (1994); "Bridges To Babylon" (1997-1998); "Four Flicks" (2002) and "Bigger Bang" (2005-2006).

"After a decade of working in partnership together, we are thrilled to expand and extend our relationship with The Rolling Stones," says UMG Chairman & CEO Sir Lucian Grainge. "We look forward to bringing our expertise and passion to bear as we put our global organization to work on behalf of this iconic band who continue to create music and influence culture around the world."

"For many years now we've had a wonderful partnership with Universal Music," adds Rolling Stones manager Joyce Smyth, "and look forward to an even more successful future together." Read more - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Rolling Stones News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


More Rolling Stones Releases Coming Under Expanded Deal

Rolling Stones Release Extended Preview Video For Vault Package

Rolling Stones Rock Classic Song With James Bay

Rolling Stones Release Promo Video For New Box Set

Rolling Stones Jam 'Wild Horses' With Florence Welch

Rolling Stones Release Live Video For Rarely Performed Song

Liam Gallagher Rocks Rolling Stones London Concert

Video From Rolling Stones Tour Kick Off Goes Online

Rolling Stones Release Video Clip Of Live Rarity

Rolling Stones Announce From The Vault: No Security Live Packages

advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Led Zeppelin Preview Special 50th Anniversary Release- Eric Church Announces Album and Streams Song- Beatles Classic Covered By Marilyn Manson and Rob Zombie- Foreigner- more

Day In Rock Week In Review Part I

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Movie Being Planned- Unreleased Tom Petty Songs Highlight New Box Set- Rare Early Pink Floyd Music Video Released Online - more

Gene Simmons Settles Sexual Assault Lawsuit- Def Leppard Guitarist Explains Why He Left Tour- Muse Announce Special Movie Theater Event- Metallica Release Video From Stuttgart- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Led Zeppelin Share Preview Of Special 50th Anniversary Release

Eric Church Announces Desperate Man Album and Streams Title Song

Beatles Classic Covered By Marilyn Manson and Rob Zombie

Foreigner In The Studio For Double Vision 40th Anniversary

John Lennon Commemorative Forever Stamp Announced

Ray Davies Streams New Song 'Bringing Up Baby'

Paul Simon Gets Do Over With New Album 'In The Blue Light'

Dirty Heads Release Crowdsourced Music Video For 'Visions'

Lenny Kravitz Releases Alternate 'Low' Video

Thrillkiller Release 'San Francisco Moto' Video

Crossfaith Streaming New Song 'Catastrophe'

John Mellencamp To Receive Woody Guthrie Prize

Singled Out: Gioeli - Castronovo's Through

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Movie Being Planned

Unreleased Tom Petty Songs Highlight New Box Set

Rare Early Pink Floyd Music Video Released Online

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Road Trip: Temecula: Southern California's Wine (and Music) Country, Part 1

Kicklighter - Paper Planes, Vol. 1

The Blues: Ladies Special Edition Summer

On The Record: Twilight 22 and Lunden Reign

Sites and Sounds: Sounds of the South Edition

Ray Davies - Our Country: Americana Act II (5 Stars)

Sites and Sounds: FEQ 2018 - 11 Days Of Music

Agency - Exponents

Marty Thompson - Romantic Stories

Caught In The Act: Dokken Live

Passport: The Motorhead Of Folk And More

Caught In The Act: Poison's Nothin' But A Good Time Tour

Road Trip: The Detroit Music Weekend

In the Light of Led Zeppelin - Pompeii Sessions

Ashley J - Satisfied

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.