Public Image Ltd Announce North American 40th Anniversary Tour

The band fronted by former Sex Pistols singer John Lydon, will be hitting the road to promote their anniversary box set and accompanying film, which will receive it's North American theatrical premiere on September 14th New York City at The Metrograph.

The tour will then kick off on October 9th in New Orleans, LA at The Civic Theatre and will wrap up on November 6th in Mexico City at the MX Pepsi Centre. See the dates - here.