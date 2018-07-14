News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Robert Plant Addresses Led Zeppelin 50th Anniversary Reunion Speculation (Week in Review)

.
Led Zeppelin

Robert Plant Addresses Led Zeppelin 50th Anniversary Reunion Speculation was a top story on Tuesday: (hennemusic) Robert Plant addressed the speculation of a Led Zeppelin reunion as part of the band's 50th anniversary celebrations this fall while attending the recent 2018 O2 Silver Clef Awards in London, UK.

On the red carpet at the July 6 event hosted by UK music charity Nordoff Robbins - where he would receive the Integro Outstanding Award alongside of host of other honorees, including Roger Waters, Stereophonics, Ellie Goulding and more - The Independent reports the rocker was asked about the chances he would perform again with guitarist Jimmy Page and bassist John Paul Jones.

"Only in a chip shop in Camden Town! I think that's about as close as we will get to it!," said Plant. "We are very pleased and glad with our very, very short career. If you think about it, it's only 12 years. We get on okay, but, you know…"

The legendary singer has repeatedly dismissed talk of a Led Zeppelin reunion since their one-off performance at the December 10, 2007 concert at London's O2 Arena tribute concert for friend and Atlantic Records founder Ahmet Ertegun. The rare live set, which saw Jason Bonham behind the drums in place of his late father John, was released in 2012 as "Celebration Day."

When asked at the Silver Clef event if Led Zeppelin could be coerced into headlining the Glastonbury music festival next year, Plant replied: "Nobody needs coercing, you either want to do something or you don't; or you can or you can't." Read more - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Led Zeppelin News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Led Zeppelin Share Preview Of Special 50th Anniversary Release

Robert Plant Addresses Led Zeppelin 50th Anniversary Reunion Speculation

Led Zeppelin Streaming Track From Upcoming Deluxe Reissue

Led Zeppelin Announce Massive The Song Remains The Same Reissue

Led Zeppelin Preview Official 50th Anniversary Book

Led Zeppelin's John Bonham Honored With Hometown Statue

Led Zeppelin Score Chart Topping Hit With RSD Release

Robert Plant Approved Of Black Crowes and Jimmy Page Collaboration

Led Zeppelin Stream Video Preview For Record Store Day Release

Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Surprised By 'Stairway To Heaven'

advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Led Zeppelin Preview Special 50th Anniversary Release- Eric Church Announces Album and Streams Song- Beatles Classic Covered By Marilyn Manson and Rob Zombie- Foreigner- more

Day In Rock Week In Review Part I

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Movie Being Planned- Unreleased Tom Petty Songs Highlight New Box Set- Rare Early Pink Floyd Music Video Released Online - more

Gene Simmons Settles Sexual Assault Lawsuit- Def Leppard Guitarist Explains Why He Left Tour- Muse Announce Special Movie Theater Event- Metallica Release Video From Stuttgart- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Led Zeppelin Share Preview Of Special 50th Anniversary Release

Eric Church Announces Desperate Man Album and Streams Title Song

Beatles Classic Covered By Marilyn Manson and Rob Zombie

Foreigner In The Studio For Double Vision 40th Anniversary

John Lennon Commemorative Forever Stamp Announced

Ray Davies Streams New Song 'Bringing Up Baby'

Paul Simon Gets Do Over With New Album 'In The Blue Light'

Dirty Heads Release Crowdsourced Music Video For 'Visions'

Lenny Kravitz Releases Alternate 'Low' Video

Thrillkiller Release 'San Francisco Moto' Video

Crossfaith Streaming New Song 'Catastrophe'

John Mellencamp To Receive Woody Guthrie Prize

Singled Out: Gioeli - Castronovo's Through

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Movie Being Planned

Unreleased Tom Petty Songs Highlight New Box Set

Rare Early Pink Floyd Music Video Released Online

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Road Trip: Temecula: Southern California's Wine (and Music) Country, Part 1

Kicklighter - Paper Planes, Vol. 1

The Blues: Ladies Special Edition Summer

On The Record: Twilight 22 and Lunden Reign

Sites and Sounds: Sounds of the South Edition

Ray Davies - Our Country: Americana Act II (5 Stars)

Sites and Sounds: FEQ 2018 - 11 Days Of Music

Agency - Exponents

Marty Thompson - Romantic Stories

Caught In The Act: Dokken Live

Passport: The Motorhead Of Folk And More

Caught In The Act: Poison's Nothin' But A Good Time Tour

Road Trip: The Detroit Music Weekend

In the Light of Led Zeppelin - Pompeii Sessions

Ashley J - Satisfied

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.