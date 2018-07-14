News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Singled Out: Ovtlier's Vice (Week in Review)

.
Ovtlier

Singled Out: Ovtlier's Vice was a top story on Tuesday: Ovtlier frontman Joey Arena tell us about the song "Vice" which comes from the new metal group's latest EP "What Doesn't Kill You". Here is the story:

I wrote and recorded "What Doesn't Kill You" in Cleveland, OH. A total of an 8 hour drive every weekend from Rochester, It was a journey I made for over a year. After writing and scrapping, "Vice" became the fifth song I decided to keep for the album. I was getting to the point that long drives allowed too much time for me to burrow in my head and create a little self doubt. Just when you feel like you have a grasp on it all, life will throw you an "Are you sure you want this?". Almost the universes way of testing my love for music. Every musician goes through it.Â

"Vice" allowed me to dive a little further into it that and create a vulnerable piece of allowing negative thought, stress or your "demons" to take over you. A battle of trying to remain optimistic. I am grateful for living with a positive mindset (for the most part) that allows me to pull myself out of whatever funks but this song was a stamp in the timeline of when those worries came creeping. The lyrics, "They'll never take me alive", was me putting up a fight and resisting against adversity. In the chorus, I mention "Stay awake until its over", which represented me no longer putting these feelings away and no longer running from my "demons". I believe we don't hold ourselves accountable for most of our issues and when we start taking all the energy that we put into things that don't provide happiness or a better quality of living, we begin to slowly destroy ourselves. As people, we are stronger than we think.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the EP - right here!

More Ovtlier News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Singled Out: Ovtlier's Vice

advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Led Zeppelin Preview Special 50th Anniversary Release- Eric Church Announces Album and Streams Song- Beatles Classic Covered By Marilyn Manson and Rob Zombie- Foreigner- more

Day In Rock Week In Review Part I

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Movie Being Planned- Unreleased Tom Petty Songs Highlight New Box Set- Rare Early Pink Floyd Music Video Released Online - more

Gene Simmons Settles Sexual Assault Lawsuit- Def Leppard Guitarist Explains Why He Left Tour- Muse Announce Special Movie Theater Event- Metallica Release Video From Stuttgart- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Led Zeppelin Share Preview Of Special 50th Anniversary Release

Eric Church Announces Desperate Man Album and Streams Title Song

Beatles Classic Covered By Marilyn Manson and Rob Zombie

Foreigner In The Studio For Double Vision 40th Anniversary

John Lennon Commemorative Forever Stamp Announced

Ray Davies Streams New Song 'Bringing Up Baby'

Paul Simon Gets Do Over With New Album 'In The Blue Light'

Dirty Heads Release Crowdsourced Music Video For 'Visions'

Lenny Kravitz Releases Alternate 'Low' Video

Thrillkiller Release 'San Francisco Moto' Video

Crossfaith Streaming New Song 'Catastrophe'

John Mellencamp To Receive Woody Guthrie Prize

Singled Out: Gioeli - Castronovo's Through

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Movie Being Planned

Unreleased Tom Petty Songs Highlight New Box Set

Rare Early Pink Floyd Music Video Released Online

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Road Trip: Temecula: Southern California's Wine (and Music) Country, Part 1

Kicklighter - Paper Planes, Vol. 1

The Blues: Ladies Special Edition Summer

On The Record: Twilight 22 and Lunden Reign

Sites and Sounds: Sounds of the South Edition

Ray Davies - Our Country: Americana Act II (5 Stars)

Sites and Sounds: FEQ 2018 - 11 Days Of Music

Agency - Exponents

Marty Thompson - Romantic Stories

Caught In The Act: Dokken Live

Passport: The Motorhead Of Folk And More

Caught In The Act: Poison's Nothin' But A Good Time Tour

Road Trip: The Detroit Music Weekend

In the Light of Led Zeppelin - Pompeii Sessions

Ashley J - Satisfied

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.