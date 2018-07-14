News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




The Veer Union Unplug For Chester Bennington Tribute (Week in Review)

The Veer Union

The Veer Union Unplug For Chester Bennington Tribute was a top story on Tuesday: The Veer Union are marking the upcoming one year anniversary of Chester Bennington's death (July 20, 2017) with the release of an acoustic cover of Linkin Park's "Numb".

The track has been released as a digital single and will feature featured on their forthcoming "Decade 2: Rock and Acoustic" album, which is set to be released on August 31st.

Frontman Crispin Earl had this to say, "I decided to do this cover not only because everyone in The Veer Union are huge fans of Linkin Park and wanted to honor Chester Bennington and his immense contribution to the world with his voice and music, but on a personal level I have also struggled with depression which I have written and talked openly about for years. The song 'Numb' has always spoken to me on very personal level and all I can hope is that we did some justice to it, to pay homage to Chester. It was a tremendous loss, and he will live in our hearts and souls forever." Check out the tribute cover - here.

