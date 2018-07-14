Vicious Rumors Recruit American Idol Contestant As New Singer

The band will be hitting the road for the Digital Dictator 30th Anniversary Tour of North America which will include 46 stops. The band hired Courtney on the recommendation of former frontman Brian Allen after he was forced to exit over "schedule and direction conflicts"

Geoff Thorpe had the following to say about the 30-year-old singer joining the group, "Nick has a real kick ass approach! We're ready to tear it up on tour with his powerful and melodic voice." See the dates - here.