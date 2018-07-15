News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Gene Simmons Settles Sexual Assault Lawsuit (Week in Review)

.
KISS

Gene Simmons Settles Sexual Assault Lawsuit was a top story on Wednesday: (hennemusic) KISS co-founder and bassist Gene Simmons has settled a lawsuit alleging sexual battery, gender violence, battery and assault against a female radio and television broadcaster.

Billboard reports court filings indicate Simmons and the plaintiff, identified as "Jane Doe," announced to Los Angeles County Supreme Court Judge Daniel S. Murphy on July 2 their case had been settled.

The terms of the settlement have not been disclosed; another hearing is set for August 10 to dismiss the case. The December 2017 suit alleges the 68-year-old rocker made unwarranted sexual advances during a November 1 interview at the San Manuel Casino location of a new Rock & Brews restaurant with co-owners Simmons and bandmate Paul Stanley.

The San Bernardino Sun previously reported that - according to the lawsuit - during an interview which occurred on a couch in a designated "green room," Simmons reached over and grabbed the woman's hand and "forcefully placed it on his knee and held it on his knee." The lawsuit states the woman immediately removed her hand from Simmons' knee, but he continued his "unwanted, unwarranted sexual advances" by reaching for the woman's hand again.

"Defendant Simmons turned standard interview questions into sexual innuendos, which made plaintiff Jane Doe extremely uncomfortable," according to the lawsuit, noting that Simmons grabbed the woman's hand again, made a cooing sound and said she "must use lotion" before making another sexual innuendo. He then "forcibly flicked/struck" the woman in the middle of her throat, then provided an "incoherent explanation" for doing it after noticing the woman's shock, according to the lawsuit.

Following the interview, the woman posed with Simmons for a promotional photograph. That's when Simmons "reached toward Plaintiff Doe's buttocks and touched it," according to the lawsuit. "Again, Plaintiff Doe kept her composure and discreetly moved away," the lawsuit states. "They took the pictures, but Plaintiff Doe declined the invitation to 'stay around.'" Read more - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More KISS News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Gene Simmons Settles Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Pearl Jam Do Rare Live Performance Of KISS Classic

Singled Out: Kissin Dynamite's I've Got The Fire

Legendary KISS Artist Receives Huge Surprise At Expo

KISS Planning Massive Multi-Year World Tour

Ex KISS guitarist Vinnie Vincent Had No Idea About Documentary

Ex-KISS Star Vinnie Vincent Addresses Gender Identity Rumors

KISS' Paul Stanley, Joe Perry and Jason Bonham Going To Rock Camp

KISS Planning Their Biggest Show And Tour Ever

Ace Frehley Streams New Song- KISS Plot Massive Tour- Tool Preview New Song- Dave Grohl Adopts Fan- Mike Shinoda Premieres New Track- Greta Van Fleet- more

advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Led Zeppelin Preview Special 50th Anniversary Release- Eric Church Announces Album and Streams Song- Beatles Classic Covered By Marilyn Manson and Rob Zombie- Foreigner- more

Day In Rock Week In Review Part II

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Movie Being Planned- Unreleased Tom Petty Songs Highlight New Box Set- Rare Early Pink Floyd Music Video Released Online - more

Gene Simmons Settles Sexual Assault Lawsuit- Def Leppard Guitarist Explains Why He Left Tour- Muse Announce Special Movie Theater Event- Metallica Release Video From Stuttgart- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Led Zeppelin Share Preview Of Special 50th Anniversary Release

Eric Church Announces Desperate Man Album and Streams Title Song

Beatles Classic Covered By Marilyn Manson and Rob Zombie

Foreigner In The Studio For Double Vision 40th Anniversary

John Lennon Commemorative Forever Stamp Announced

Ray Davies Streams New Song 'Bringing Up Baby'

Paul Simon Gets Do Over With New Album 'In The Blue Light'

Dirty Heads Release Crowdsourced Music Video For 'Visions'

Lenny Kravitz Releases Alternate 'Low' Video

Thrillkiller Release 'San Francisco Moto' Video

Crossfaith Streaming New Song 'Catastrophe'

John Mellencamp To Receive Woody Guthrie Prize

Singled Out: Gioeli - Castronovo's Through

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Movie Being Planned

Unreleased Tom Petty Songs Highlight New Box Set

Rare Early Pink Floyd Music Video Released Online

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Road Trip: Temecula: Southern California's Wine (and Music) Country, Part 1

Kicklighter - Paper Planes, Vol. 1

The Blues: Ladies Special Edition Summer

On The Record: Twilight 22 and Lunden Reign

Sites and Sounds: Sounds of the South Edition

Ray Davies - Our Country: Americana Act II (5 Stars)

Sites and Sounds: FEQ 2018 - 11 Days Of Music

Agency - Exponents

Marty Thompson - Romantic Stories

Caught In The Act: Dokken Live

Passport: The Motorhead Of Folk And More

Caught In The Act: Poison's Nothin' But A Good Time Tour

Road Trip: The Detroit Music Weekend

In the Light of Led Zeppelin - Pompeii Sessions

Ashley J - Satisfied

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.