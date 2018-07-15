The Living End Announce New Album 'Wunderbar'

They are giving fans their first taste of the new effort, which was recording over six-weeks in Berlin with producer Tobias Kuhn, with the release of the lead single "Don't Lost It". Stream it here

Frontman Chris Cheney had this to say, "We're not trying to re-write Dark Side of the Moon or anything." Instead, Wunderbar does what The Living End do best, what's kept hundreds of thousands of fans listening for nearly a quarter of a century: straightforward, heart-pounding, guns blazing rock and roll."

Bassist Scott Owen added, "Berlin's such an amazing place. There's no better place in the world for rock and roll bands to make dirty, gritty rock and roll music." - here.