Voivod Announce New Album 'The Wake'

The veteran band will be releasing the new album on September 21st and is the follow up to their 2013 full length "Target Earth" and 2016 mini-album. The first track from the new effort will be revealed on July 20th

Guitarist Daniel "Chewy" Mongrain" had this to say, "It is with great enthusiasm and pride that we will soon share with you the fruit of 2 years of labor in the form of an intricate, intense and colorful journey with our new album 'The Wake', expanding the boundaries of Voivod's multiverse!" Read more - here.