Machine Head Announce North American Tour

The shows will continue with the An Evening With Machine Head format and are scheduled to kick off on October 4th in Sacramento, CA at the Ace Of Spades and will run until November 24th where the tour will wrap up in Santa Cruz, CA at Catalyst.

Robb Flynn had the following to say,"After the first tour in support of 'Catharsis' hitting typical Machine Head strongholds like Chicago, Denver, New York and Oakland, we've been really looking forward to doing a second North American run that hits all the nooks and crannies of America." Read more - here.