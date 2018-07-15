|
Eric Church Announces Desperate Man Album and Streams Title Song (Week in Review)
.
Eric Church Announces Desperate Man Album and Streams Title Song was a top story on Friday: Eric Church surprised members of his fan club the Church Choir on Thursday morning (July 12) by announcing that he will be releasing his brand new studio album "Desperate Man" on October 15th and revealed the title track as the first single He told fans in a video message, "It's been a while; I just want to say I have missed you. I have good news…the album is done, and we are back. It's called Desperate Man and the first single is called 'Desperate Man,'
