Led Zeppelin Share Preview Of Special 50th Anniversary Release

.
Led Zeppelin

Led Zeppelin Share Preview Of Special 50th Anniversary Release was a top story on Friday: (hennemusic) Led Zeppelin are sharing an update on their upcoming book, "Led Zeppelin By Led Zeppelin", due this fall as part of the band's 50th Anniversary celebrations.

"Work in progress," says the band alongside "a trial production test of a selection of photographs from the book." The pre-production "test proof" presents various images of the group, including a mix of individual shots and live action photos from various tours through the years.

"Led Zeppelin By Led Zeppelin" is billed as the first and only official illustrated book to be produced in collaboration with the members of the band. "Work on the official book 'Led Zeppelin by Led Zeppelin' is almost complete," said the group recently. "The images have been carefully selected and annotated throughout by Jimmy Page, Robert Plant and John Paul Jones.

"Celebrating 50 years since the band's formation, it covers the group's unparalleled musical career and features photographs of Led Zeppelin on and offstage from their very first moments together. This definitive 400-page volume includes previously unpublished photos, artwork from the Led Zeppelin archives and contributions from photographers around the world. There will be regular updates and sneak previews showing the work in progress. Stay tuned"

Led Zeppelin will launch their 50th anniversary with the reissue of multiple remastered editions of the soundtrack to the concert film, "The Song Remains The Same." Read more and see the photos - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Led Zeppelin News

