|
Paul Simon Gets Do Over With New Album 'In The Blue Light' (Week in Review)
.
Paul Simon Gets Do Over With New Album 'In The Blue Light' was a top story on Friday: Music legend Paul Simon is taking a do over with ten of his classic songs on a brand new studio album that will be called "In The Blue Light", which is set to be released on September 7th. Simon, who co-produced the album with Roy Halee, explains the new record, "This album consists of songs that I thought were almost right, or were odd enough to be overlooked the first time around. "Re-doing arrangements, harmonic structures, and lyrics that didn't make their meaning clear, gave me time to clarify in my own head what I wanted to say, or realize what I was thinking and make it more easily understood." See which songs are being revisited - here.
Simon, who co-produced the album with Roy Halee, explains the new record, "This album consists of songs that I thought were almost right, or were odd enough to be overlooked the first time around.
"Re-doing arrangements, harmonic structures, and lyrics that didn't make their meaning clear, gave me time to clarify in my own head what I wanted to say, or realize what I was thinking and make it more easily understood." See which songs are being revisited - here.