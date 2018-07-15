Paul Simon Gets Do Over With New Album 'In The Blue Light'

Simon, who co-produced the album with Roy Halee, explains the new record, "This album consists of songs that I thought were almost right, or were odd enough to be overlooked the first time around.

"Re-doing arrangements, harmonic structures, and lyrics that didn't make their meaning clear, gave me time to clarify in my own head what I wanted to say, or realize what I was thinking and make it more easily understood." See which songs are being revisited - here.