Limbs Announce Summer Tour Dates With Emery

. Limbs Announce Summer Tour Dates With Emery was a top story on Monday: Limbs has announced that they will be joining Emery for a series of tour dates this August. The band will hit the road on August 16th in Austin, with additional stops in San Antonio, Houston, Fort Worth, Little Rock, and Atlanta.



The band recently released their debut full-length album Father's Son.

"It's loosely based off of some of my own personal experiences and feelings," explains frontman Chris Costanza. "It begins with the young man feeling distraught and angry after coming to some realizations about his upbringing and the harm it has done to both himself and others. It slowly turns inward as he reflects on himself and takes personal responsibility for his actions and deals with the aftermath of making such a drastic change in his life." See the tour dates - here.



