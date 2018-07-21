Mudhoney Stream Song From Forthcoming Album

Frontman Mark Arm had the following to say about the brand new studio effort, "My sense of humour is dark, and these are dark times. I suppose it's only getting darker."

"I've tried to keep things somewhat universal, so that this album doesn't just seem like of this time. Hopefully some of this stuff will go away. You don't want to say in the future, 'Hey, those lyrics are still relevant. Great!'" Listen to the new song - here.