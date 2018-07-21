Nathan Whitlock Passes Away Unexpectedly

Born in Newport, AR on January 30, 1959, Nathan Whitlock made a name for himself as "Nate the Rat" in the wrestling world, as well as the manager of Jerry Lawler. His brother Bobby said "Nathan was loved by all, and I will miss him dearly."

Nathan Whitlock is survived by brother Bobby Whitlock, sister Debbie Wade, his niece Ashley de las Flores, and two nephews Tim Whitlock Kelly and Beau Whitlock. - here.