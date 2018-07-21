|
Nathan Whitlock Passes Away Unexpectedly (Week in Review)
Nathan Whitlock Passes Away Unexpectedly was a top story on Monday: Derek and the Dominos co-founder Bobby Whitlock share the sad news that his brother Nathan Whitlock passed away unexpectedly on July 5, 2018. An accomplished guitarist and musician, Nathan specialized in rockabilly. Born in Newport, AR on January 30, 1959, Nathan Whitlock made a name for himself as "Nate the Rat" in the wrestling world, as well as the manager of Jerry Lawler. His brother Bobby said "Nathan was loved by all, and I will miss him dearly." Nathan Whitlock is survived by brother Bobby Whitlock, sister Debbie Wade, his niece Ashley de las Flores, and two nephews Tim Whitlock Kelly and Beau Whitlock. - here.
