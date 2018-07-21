Singled Out: Matt Westin's Farm Town (Week in Review)

. Singled Out: Matt Westin's Farm Town was a top story on Monday: We are pleased to speak once again with Matt Westin who released his debut album "Legacy" earlier this year. Today he shares the story behind the song "Farm Town". Here is the story: When I was putting together the songs for my debut album, I went through a lot of material to find the right mix of songs. I needed songs that meant something to me. I needed songs that had heart. I needed songs that people could relate to and that represented who I am as a man and an artist. And I also needed songs that rock! Farm Town fits into all of these categories. It was written by a lovely lady named Carlene Thissen, who was inspired by the town of Immokalee, where she spent many years. It celebrates the way of life that she cherished so much and honors the people that live it every day. The song was co-written with the incredible Alabama singer/songwriter Danni Ri. Danni helped put some of the finishing touches on the song to give it a little more grit. In fact, this song was originally written with a female singer in mind, so I had to change it up a bit to fit my album and give it a little more testosterone. In the end, with the genius of my producer Bryan Cole and the incredibly talented people I was blessed to work with, we turned this homegrown song into a rockin', fun, and fitting tribute to the people of Immokalee and everyone who works hard across this great country. Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album - right here! More Matt Westin News Share this article



