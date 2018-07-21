Soft Machine Announce First North American Tour Since 1974 (Week in Review)

. Soft Machine Announce First North American Tour Since 1974 was a top story on Monday: Soft Machine have announced that they will be launching their first North American tour since 1974 when they return stateside this fall to promote their forthcoming album. The new album will be entitled "Hidden Details" and is set to hit stores in September. The group recorded the effort at Jon Hiseman's Temple Studio in Surrey, England last December. The group has announced not one but two North American legs. The first one is set to kick off in October and the second leg will launch in January, concluding with an appearance at next year's Cruise To The Edge. - here. More Soft Machine News Share this article



