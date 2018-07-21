In 2001, Mr. Shatner recorded an ambitious 2CD concept album for Los Angeles-based indie label Cleopatra Records, Inc. entitled Seeking Major Tom, which contained a cover version of Thomas Dolby's '80s sci-fi classic "She Blinded Me With Science." But a dispute with Spotify over non-payment of mechanical royalties due to writers of the track by Mr. Dolby, as detailed in Billboard magazine, has caused Spotify to remove Mr. Shatner's version from the service resulting in not only a loss in revenue but also a loss to Mr. Shatner's devout fanbase.

Cleopatra Records owner Brian Perera declares "It's sad that the next generation of music fans, the generation raised on streaming, won't be able to hear William Shatner's inspired take on Dolby's classic track, which also features funk legend Bootsie Collins and Moody Blues keyboardist Patrick Moraz, or to even know it exists. We are very disappointed with the situation." Read more - here.

