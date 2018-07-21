Testament Offshoot Dragonlord Launch Video Series For New Album (Week in Review)

. Testament Offshoot Dragonlord Launch Video Series For New Album was a top story on Monday: Testament's Eric Peterson is gearing up to release a new Dragonlord album called "Dominion" on September 21st and has just launch a new making of video series for the effort. In part one of the three part series, Peterson says, "Right around 2010, Lyle and I were talking about maybe doing another Dragonlord record… I contacted [our producer] Juan… he's like dude I have the perfect drummer for you too… his name is Alex Bent. He ended up coming over, we jammed on some older Dragonlord songs… he had this really cool groove and right there and then I knew. This is probably the best sounding drum record that we've put out. "Leah and I go way back. She had invited me to do some vocals on one of her records and we talked about maybe doing more stuff together. We ended up doing a Christmas song together called "Winter Sun". We got a lot of responses from it and people wanted us to do a whole record that sounded like that. So, after hearing the [Dragonlord] record… we thought it would be really awesome to have a real voice interpret what Lyle had done on the choirs. Right then I was like, Leah's got to come here and do that. She really nailed it. I'm super happy with the way it came out." Watch it - here. More Dragonlord News Share this article



Related Stories



Testament Offshoot Dragonlord Launch Video Series For New Album