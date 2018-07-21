Brian Setzer Announces 2018 Christmas Rocks! Tour

The 25 cities tour is set to kick off on November 16 at the State Theatre in SETZER's adopted hometown of Minneapolis and conclude on December 22 in Los Angeles at the Microsoft Theater and will feature support from Lara Hope and the Ark-Tones.

Setzer had this to say, "People tell me all the time what joy I bring them over the holidays. I don't take this for granted. People don't say something like that unless they mean it. When we get a standing ovation at the end of the Christmas show, it means something just a little extra." See the dates - here.