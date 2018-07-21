News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Brian Setzer Announces 2018 Christmas Rocks! Tour (Week in Review)

.
Brian Setzer

Brian Setzer Announces 2018 Christmas Rocks! Tour was a top story on Tuesday: Stray Cats icon Brian Setzer has announced that he and his 19-piece Orchestra will be hitting the road later this year for the 15th anniversary "Christmas Rocks! Tour."

The 25 cities tour is set to kick off on November 16 at the State Theatre in SETZER's adopted hometown of Minneapolis and conclude on December 22 in Los Angeles at the Microsoft Theater and will feature support from Lara Hope and the Ark-Tones.

Setzer had this to say, "People tell me all the time what joy I bring them over the holidays. I don't take this for granted. People don't say something like that unless they mean it. When we get a standing ovation at the end of the Christmas show, it means something just a little extra." See the dates - here.

More Brian Setzer News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Brian Setzer Announces 2018 Christmas Rocks! Tour

Brian Setzer Announces Rockabilly Riot Summer Tour

Brian Setzer Orchestra Announce This Year's Christmas Rocks! Tour

Brian Setzer Announces Rockabilly Riot Tour

Brian Setzer Orchestra Announce 25th Anniversary Event

advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Muse Release New Video 'Something Human'- Def Leppard Streaming Unexpected Cover- Billy Joel Jams With Bruce Springsteen At Milestone Concert- David Bowie Box Set- more

Page Too: Dead & Company Hit Milestones On Summer Tour- Uli Jon Roth Announces 50th Anniversary Tour Dates- Unseen And Heard Leonard Cohen 1972 Tour Rediscovered- more

Day In Rock Week In Review Part I

Guns N' Roses Stream Acoustic Version Of 'Move To The City'- Queen Reveal Full Bohemian Rhapsody Biopic Trailer- Robert Plant Adds New Leg To U.S. Carry Fire Tour - more

Foo Fighters Jam With Red Hot Chili Peppers Star- Minus The Bear Announce Farewell Tour and Final EP- The Moody Blues' John Lodge Announce Solo Tou - more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Muse Release New Video 'Something Human'

Def Leppard Streaming Unexpected Cover

Billy Joel Jams With Bruce Springsteen At Milestone Concert

David Bowie In The 1980s Celebrated With New Box Set

Ronnie James Dio Estate Auction Announced

Lynyrd Skynyrd Documentary Coming To TV

The Decemberists Release 'Once In My Life' Video

Eyehategod Kick Off Tour With Black Label Society and COC

Riverside Announce New Concept Album 'Wasteland'

Circles Release 'Tether' Music Video

Springsteen On Broadway Coming To The Small Screen

Singled Out: QUOR's Raising The Dead

Guns N' Roses Stream Acoustic Version Of 'Move To The City'

Queen Reveal Full Bohemian Rhapsody Biopic Trailer

Robert Plant Adds New Leg To U.S. Carry Fire Tour

Dimebag's Girlfriend Pays Tribute To Vinnie Paul

- more

Page Too Stories
Dead & Company Hit Milestones On Summer Tour

Uli Jon Roth Announces 50th Anniversary Tour Dates

Unseen And Heard Leonard Cohen 1972 Tour Rediscovered

Fastball Expand Hit Album For Anniversary Reissue

The Crystal Method Announce New Album The Trip Home

alt-J Call On Hip-Hop Stars To Reimagine Relaxer Album

Onkel Tom Announces New Double Album 'Bier Ernst'

Eris Release Video For Cover Of Linkin Park's 'Lost In The Echo'

Jorge Santana's Classic 1970s Recordings Set For Reissue

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Festival d'ete de Quebec 2018 Part 1: Stars Come Out To Play

On The Record: Craft Recordings: Buddy Guy- Tom Fogerty And More

Ali McManus - Unbreakable

Road Trip: Temecula: Southern California's Wine (and Music) Country, Part 1

Kicklighter - Paper Planes, Vol. 1

The Blues: Ladies Special Edition Summer

On The Record: Twilight 22 and Lunden Reign

Sites and Sounds: Sounds of the South Edition

Ray Davies - Our Country: Americana Act II (5 Stars)

Sites and Sounds: FEQ 2018 - 11 Days Of Music

Agency - Exponents

Marty Thompson - Romantic Stories

Caught In The Act: Dokken Live

Passport: The Motorhead Of Folk And More

Caught In The Act: Poison's Nothin' But A Good Time Tour

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.