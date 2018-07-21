News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Jet's Nic Cester Streams New Solo Song (Week in Review)

.
Nic Cester

Jet's Nic Cester Streams New Solo Song was a top story on Tuesday: Jet's Nic Cester has released a stream of his new track 'Eyes On The Horizon'. The song comes from his forthcoming debut solo album "Sugar Rush", which will be hitting stores on July 27th. We were sent the following details:

The track was recorded during sessions at Officine Meccaniche in Milan and AIR Studios in London. Cester was backed by Calibro 35. "As soon as I heard the sound - drum loops and soul vibes - I knew it was the direction I wanted to go in and it created the impetus to start my new project," says Nic.

"It's a simple summery song that I wrote after my wife and I spent years living like gypsies, setting up camp in many different cities: from the Middle East to Berlin, back to Melbourne and, eventually Milan. Despite it sounding so summery, I actually started recording this demo on my kitchen table, with Davey Lane [You Am I] on bass, during a long, cold winter in Italy." Listen to the new song - here.

